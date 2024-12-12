News Venture Capital

Evinced Rakes In $55 Million Series C

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Evinced Rakes In $55 Million Series C

PALO ALTO — Evinced, a software company powering accessible web and mobile development, has raised $55 million in Series C funding, bringing its total funding to-date to $112 million. The round was led by existing investor Insight Partners, a global software investor, with participation from existing investors M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund), BGV, Capital One Ventures, and Engineering Capital. Evinced also welcomed a new investor, Vertex Ventures.

As regulatory pressures increase and the importance of digital accessibility is understood, companies are finding that the best way to ensure digital accessibility is to build it into every step of the development life cycle. Evinced’s broad portfolio of tools for designers, developers, QA engineers and managers make that possible, with best-in-class defect detection, fix suggestions, and ease of use. Evinced is a pioneer in AI-based approaches that enable detection of problems that used to require purely manual approaches, and in generative AI accessibility solutions that are reliable and scalable across the enterprise.

This latest round of funding will accelerate Evinced’s mission through strategic investments in four key areas:

  • Expanding the company’s European presence and customer base
  • Growing its global sales and customer success teams
  • Enhancing R&D capabilities in generative AI solutions
  • Developing new products and services to meet evolving market needs.

“This funding round is a clear indication that digital accessibility is now a business imperative, not just an option,” said Navin Thadani, CEO and founder of Evinced. “The continued support from our existing investors and the addition of Vertex Ventures reflects their belief in our ability to address accessibility challenges at scale. As we expand into Europe, which faces even more regulatory pressure, we’re also investing in accelerating our development of generative AI capabilities that complement our core mission of empowering developers to build inclusive digital experiences from the start.”

Evinced’s rapid adoption since 2021 means its software is now trusted by some of the world’s leading companies, including financial institutions with collectively $26 trillion of assets, five of the ten largest media companies in the US and UK, three of the five largest B2B SaaS companies in the US, three of the 10 largest healthcare companies in the US, and two of the five largest retailers in the US.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Evinced through this new investment,” said Michael Yamnitsky, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Evinced brings an AI-driven platform approach to accessibility management, replacing expensive and tedious manual audits and ad-hoc solutions. We couldn’t be more thrilled to support them on their mission to embed accessibility into the software development lifecycle.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Celona Finishes $60 Million Series C Financing

Posted on Author Editor

CUPERTINO — Celona, the first enterprise networking company to bridge the gap between LTE/5G cellular wireless and enterprise IT infrastructures, has closed a $60 million Series C financing round led by DigitalBridge Ventures. The financing round also included participation from all of Celona’s existing investors: Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTTVC, Qualcomm Ventures and […]
Venture Capital

Recogni Recognizes $102 Million Funding

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Recogni, Inc., a leader in AI-based computing, announced the closing of $102 million in Series C funding, co-led by Celesta Capital and GreatPoint Ventures. Existing investors Mayfield, DNS Capital, BMW i Ventures, and SW Mobility Fund also participated. Joining the round are new investors Pledge Ventures and Tasaru Mobility Investments, a company […]
News Venture Capital

Neptune Medical Completes $97 Million Series D

Posted on Author Editor

BURLINGAME — Neptune Medical, a developer of advanced medical devices with a primary focus on gastrointestinal robotics, has announced the successful spinout of its subsidiary, Jupiter Endovascular, following the completion of a $97 million Series D financing. Sonder Capital and Olympus Corporation of the Americas were significant participants in this round, along with investments from […]