Oklo Signs Deal With Switch for Nuclear Power Agreement

Oklo Inc., an advanced nuclear technology company, and Switch, a provider of AI, cloud and enterprise data centers, have signed a non-binding Master Power Agreement to deploy 12 gigawatts of Oklo Aurora powerhouse projects through 2044. This is one of the largest corporate clean power agreements ever signed. The Master Agreement establishes a framework for collaboration, with the expectation that individual binding agreements will be finalized as project milestones are reached.

Under the Master Agreement, Oklo will develop, construct, and operate powerhouses to provide power to Switch across the United States through a series of power purchase agreements. This enduring relationship over several decades will help accelerate Oklo’s early powerhouse deployments and also position the Company to scale in response to a growing demand pipeline. This Master Agreement enables Oklo to leverage Switch’s best-in-class execution while developing the financial and infrastructure model for scaling advanced nuclear.

The timescale of this Master Agreement underscores Switch and Oklo’s commitment to meeting artificial intelligence’s growing electricity demands with clean, sustainable power. The Company believes that Switch’s industry-leading data centers, which support the computing needs of some of the world’s largest companies, are ideally positioned to handle AI workloads well into the future.

“The relationship with Oklo underscores our commitment to deploying advanced nuclear power at a transformative scale for our data centers, further enhancing our offerings of one of the world’s most advanced data center infrastructures to current and future Switch clients,” said Rob Roy, Founder and CEO of Switch. “By utilizing Oklo’s powerhouses, we aim to ensure that Switch remains the leader in data center sustainability while supporting our vision of energy abundance.”

Since January 2016, all Switch data centers have been powered by 100% renewable energy, nearly 984 million kilowatt-hours of green power annually. This Master Agreement with Oklo supports Switch’s mission to build efficient, sustainable infrastructure while bolstering the voluntary market for renewable and clean energy sources.

“We are excited to collaborate with Switch on this historic agreement,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. “Rob Roy and the Switch team share the vision we have for nuclear energy’s role in powering artificial intelligence and providing the world with energy abundance. Oklo expects to benefit enormously from Switch’s record of turning visions into reality. The lifespan of this Master Agreement will allow us to iterate and evolve with Switch, from development to deployment to scaling. We believe that working with Switch will not only accelerate our early powerhouses but also accelerate our ability to scale by demonstrating customer demand for decades to come.”

This Master Agreement highlights Oklo’s business model of simplifying clean energy access by selling power, not power plants. It offers customers a direct, flexible pathway to clean, reliable, and affordable advanced nuclear energy. Aurora powerhouses are planned to support growing energy demands as they are deployed in the future.