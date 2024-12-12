Intuit’s Quickbooks to Get Integration With Amazon Sellers

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Intuit Inc. and Amazon announced a multi-year strategic partnership to empower millions of Amazon sellers to manage their finances, stay compliant, access capital, and grow their business. By leveraging Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform, millions of Amazon sellers can benefit from financial insights like profitability, cash flow, and estimated tax liabilities to fuel their growth.

QuickBooks will become Amazon’s preferred partner for financial management solutions integrated directly in Amazon Seller Central, the Amazon site where sellers manage their businesses.

“Intuit and Amazon are providing financial tools for millions of Amazon sellers to thrive in Amazon’s store,” said Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi. “We know businesses that use Intuit’s QuickBooks platform have a nearly 20-point higher success rate than those who don’t. We’re proud to partner with Amazon to bring the benefits of our AI-driven expert platform to help sellers boost their revenue and profitability, save time, and grow with confidence.”

“Amazon is innovating on behalf of sellers every day to support the growth and success of their businesses, which includes providing sellers with streamlined access to third-party tools that offer additional efficiencies and capabilities to help them operate their business,” said Dharmesh Mehta, VP WW Selling Partner Services at Amazon. “Together with Intuit, we’re working to equip our selling partners with additional financial tools and access to capital to help them scale efficiently.”

This partnership will help Amazon sellers manage and grow their businesses with real-time financial updates, powered by new integrations. Sellers will have the ability to bring their existing Amazon data into Intuit’s AI-powered business platform, ultimately making it easier for sellers to understand and optimize profitability, manage cash flow, access capital, and simplify taxes with confidence.

Key benefits for sellers include:

Comprehensive financial management : The integrated, data-driven experience will allow sellers to seamlessly access QuickBooks for end-to-end visibility into their financials in one place to manage profitability, cash flow, inventory, and real-time tax estimates. The ability to manage their business end-to-end will not only fuel their success, but also give sellers confidence they’re compliant and ready for tax time with streamlined filing through the Intuit platform. Sellers will be able to make more informed decisions that boost their financial health.

: The integrated, data-driven experience will allow sellers to seamlessly access QuickBooks for end-to-end visibility into their financials in one place to manage profitability, cash flow, inventory, and real-time tax estimates. The ability to manage their business end-to-end will not only fuel their success, but also give sellers confidence they’re compliant and ready for tax time with streamlined filing through the Intuit platform. Sellers will be able to make more informed decisions that boost their financial health. Simplified access to capital: Eligible Amazon sellers using QuickBooks will have access to personalized loans through QuickBooks Capital directly from Amazon Seller Central. This collaboration streamlines the process for small businesses to secure funding to accelerate their growth.

A pathway to growth

Intuit’s AI-powered business platform helps small and mid-market businesses gain deep insights into where they stand and helps them stay compliant and organized so they can focus on growing their business. This includes access to a robust financial and workforce management platform, with multi-entity financial management, payroll, bill pay and payments, marketing automation, live expert help, third-party integrations, and more. Intuit’s objective is to leverage its platform capabilities to grow with Amazon sellers and fuel their success.