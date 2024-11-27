Treehouse Hotel in Silicon Valley Now Accepting Reservations

SUNNYVALE — Treehouse Hotels is excited to announce that its newest property, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley, is now accepting reservations as of March 1, 2025. Treehouse Hotels is the creation of hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, Founder and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts, which owns and operates Treehouse Hotels, 1 Hotels, and Baccarat Hotels.

Just like magical treehouses, Treehouse properties offer a welcoming, laid-back experience crafted for discovery and good times. The first Treehouse opened its doors in London’s stylish Marylebone district to much fanfare in 2019 and has since earned numerous awards for its distinctive blend of quirky charm and creativity. Another highly anticipated outpost is slated to open in Manchester, England in 2025, bringing Treehouse’s signature playful spirit to one of the U.K.’s most vibrant cities. Now with Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley in Sunnyvale, California—the first U.S. location—the brand is set to make waves in America’s tech capital.

“Treehouse Hotels are about remembering your special refuge, your “treehouse,” real or imaginary! You brought your best friends and new friends to your playground, finding beauty in broken toys, playing games mindlessly, with boundless enthusiasm, acting out your dreams, and escaping the noise of the world outside,” says Barry Sternlicht, Founder and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. “That is our Treehouse Hotel brand DNA. Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley brings that vision to life in the heart of the tech world, creating a space where innovation and imagination run free. It’s a place where guests can unwind, recharge, and rediscover their sense of adventure.”

“At Treehouse, we’re all about breaking the mold and inviting our guests to do the same,” says Raul Leal, Chief Executive Officer of SH Hotels & Resorts. “Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley offers an inspiring campus with so many different and unique experiences. Whether visiting with friends and family or for a corporate retreat, you can ride bikes under the trees, get fit, hide out by a firepit, enjoy vibrant food & beverage offerings, or simply explore and uncover something new around every corner.”

Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is located in Sunnyvale, California, a fertile place named for its endless sunshine. This city was once covered in vast apricot orchards, fields of grapes, fig trees, and wild pastures. To honor these agricultural roots, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley’s grounds have been planted with hundreds of native oaks, redwoods, and fruit trees, alongside more than 20,000 plants. The lush landscape not only nods to the area’s history, it enhances biodiversity, creating a welcoming, nature-filled retreat.

Sunnyvale is also known as the birthplace of Atari, where the gaming world was forever changed, along with countless other tech innovations—so it’s no surprise the hotel design is also trailblazing, blending nostalgic touches with imaginative features. The moment you step into the Arrival Pavilion, you’re greeted by a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, setting the tone for the fun that lies ahead. Signature Treehouse details include pool furniture made from salvaged tree trunks, bringing a rustic feel to the outdoor spaces.

With 111 thoughtfully and playfully curated rooms—and plans to expand to 254—the hotel combines cozy natural materials, artisan-crafted furniture, and little surprises like embroidered Coral & Tusk pillows. These spaces are perfect for explorers and daydreamers alike. Treehouse Silicon Valley is set to shake up the local dining scene with Valley Goat, a destination restaurant led by Stephanie Izard, a James Beard Award-winning chef and the first woman to win Top Chef. The seasonally rotating menu will feature globally inspired, shareable plates that highlight the bounty of Northern California, with bold flavors crafted from fresh, local ingredients—great for family-style meals or casual bites with friends over cocktails. For a more chilled-out vibe, the Beer Garden offers more than 30 craft beers, artisanal cocktails, and biodynamic wines, making it the perfect spot to unwind under the stars.