Upwork Names Most In-Demand Skills for 2024

SAN FRANCISCO — Upwork, a leading site for freelance talent, has unveiled the most in-demand skills that organizations are expected to seek from skilled professionals in 2024.

As new technologies continue to emerge and companies recognize the need for new skills to stay competitive, Upwork’s study reveals the extent to which businesses are increasingly turning to skilled freelance professionals to meet key project needs and address skills gaps. While businesses are looking to freelance talent for scale and specialization, independent professionals are also leading the charge in adopting new technologies and upskilling. In particular, the AI & machine learning subcategory on Upwork saw 70% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, as clients and independent professionals collaborate on today’s most cutting-edge projects.

“Every company is vying for the best talent and there remains huge demand for a broad range of skills across the Upwork marketplace as businesses big and small are finding solutions in the growing reservoir of skilled independent professionals,” said Kelly Monahan, managing director of the Upwork Research Institute. “In 2024, emergent technologies like generative AI are having a major impact on the skills-based economy. Of course business demand for these types of skills is increasing, but we’re also seeing a complementary impact, whereby AI technology is driving greater demand for all types of work across our marketplace.”

Among the lists of most in-demand skills, Data Science & Analytics is one of the fastest-growing types of work, and generative AI modeling and machine learning were the two fastest-growing skills in that category. Additionally, notable new skills to make the top 10 most in-demand skills lists this year include medical and executive virtual assistance, as well as development & IT project management and digital marketing campaign management.

“As technology rapidly changes and more specific expertise is needed, more and more businesses are coming to Upwork to find the solutions they need,” said Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, an AI consultant on Upwork. “Consequently, the demand for my skill set has never been higher. Upskilling and becoming an AI professional on Upwork has opened many doors. I get to work on interesting projects and I am a stronger partner for my clients as I’m more efficient, productive, and can deliver better outcomes.”

Here are the in-demand work skills for 2024:

Upwork’s Data Science & Analytics Skills for 2024:

Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills

Data Analytics

Machine Learning

Data Visualization

Data Extraction

Data Engineering

Data Processing

Data Mining

Experimentation & Testing

Deep Learning

Generative AI Modeling

Top 3 Fastest-Growing Skills

Generative AI Modeling1

Machine Learning

Data Analytics

Upwork’s Coding & Web Development Skills for 2024:

Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills

Full Stack Development

Front-End Development

Web Design

Mobile App Development

Back-End Development

Ecommerce Website Development

UX/UI Design

Scripting & Automation

CMS Development

Manual Testing

Top 3 Fastest-Growing Skills

Scripting & Automation

Database Development

Web Design

Upwork’s Sales & Marketing Skills for 2024:

Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills

Social Media Marketing

SEO

Sales & Business Development

Lead Generation

Telemarketing

Search Engine Marketing

Marketing Automation

Email Marketing

Marketing Strategy

Campaign Management

Top 3 Fastest-Growing Skills

Marketing Automation

Sales & Business Development

Email Marketing

Upwork’s Accounting & Consulting Skills for 2024:

Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills

Accounting

Bookkeeping

Recruiting & Talent Sourcing

Financial Analysis & Modeling

Management Consulting

HR Administration

Instructional Design

Business Analysis & Strategy

Tax Preparation

Financial Management/CFO

Top 3 Fastest-Growing Skills

Personal Coaching

Financial Management/CFO

Bookkeeping

Upwork’s Customer Service & Admin Support Skills for 2024:

Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills

General Virtual Assistance

Data Entry

Digital Project Management

General Research Services

Dropshipping & Order Processing

Market Research

Executive Virtual Assistance

Manual Transcription

Development & IT Project Management

Medical Virtual Assistance

Top 3 Fastest-Growing Skills

Business Project Management

Medical Virtual Assistance

Supply Chain & Logistics Project Management

Upwork’s Design & Creative Skills for 2024:

Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills

Graphic Design

Video Editing

Presentation Design

Illustration

Image Editing

3D Animation

Video Production

Product & Industrial Design

Cartoon & Comic Illustration

Logo Design

Top 3 Fastest-Growing Skills

Packaging Design

Music Production

Videography