News

HP to Provide Large-Format Printers to Staples Stores

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

HP Inc. is partnering with office supply chain Staples to upgrade stores across the US with the new HP DesignJet XL3800 printers, providing customers – including small businesses, retail owners, and consumers – with same-day access to high-quality, large format color prints for their posters, banners, blueprints and more.

Large-format printing has typically been reserved for specialist print shops, who pass the premium onto their customers. With the HP DesignJet XL3800 now in Staples stores, customers can manage scaled printing jobs on their own terms and timelines. Plus, high-quality, pigmented ink prints mean better color-matching and longer lasting results.

“We’re excited to keep building on the 20-year partnership we’ve forged with Staples, by making high-quality, large format printing more accessible to everyone” said Mike Boyle, Senior Vice President, HP Large Format Print Worldwide. “Whether it’s a small business owner printing signage for a big sale or an architect sharing blueprints with clients, this new rollout makes durable, large format printing even more accessible to everyone.”

Using the new HP DesignJet XL3800, Staples customers can bring their large-scale projects to life with the help of our knowledgeable print associates. This versatile printer is ideal for a wide range of personal and professional needs, delivering vibrant, durable prints efficiently. Whether you need technical drawings, graphic images, indoor signage, or posters, our print associates are ready to assist you, ensuring you walk out of your local Staples store with a stunning full-scale print.

“HP has been a trusted partner for decades, consistently providing top-notch service and support,” said Jay Peek, SVP of Services, Staples U.S. Retail. “With the upgraded print experience from HP’s DesignJet XL3800 printers, our dedicated print associates are empowered to deliver an even better in-store experience. This enhances quality and reliability, allowing us to serve our customers more efficiently.”

Tagged
Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Venture Capital

Zilliz Reels In $60 Million Series B Extension

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO – Zilliz, a vector database company and the inventor of Milvus, has raised a $60 million extension to its initial $43 million Series B. Prosperity7 Ventures led the round, with participation from existing investors Temasek’s Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, and Yunqi Capital. This brings total investment in the company to $113 […]
News

DASANI Launches New Look Packaging

Posted on Author Editor

DASANI is springing into spring with a fresh new look, taste and marketing campaign. The Coca-Cola water brand, which has hydrated and refreshed North American consumers since 1999, is unveiling an eye-catching visual identity system (VIS) across all packaging and communications. The refreshed design aesthetic is anchored in a lighter “celeste blue” color palette and […]
Apple News

Roku Inks Deal With Apple Music

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Apple Music is now available globally on the Roku streaming platform in a new deal between the two companies. Apple Music subscribers can stream on any Roku device including Roku streaming players, Roku TV models and Roku premium audio products like the Roku Streambar Pro. Current Apple Music subscribers can access the […]