HP to Provide Large-Format Printers to Staples Stores

HP Inc. is partnering with office supply chain Staples to upgrade stores across the US with the new HP DesignJet XL3800 printers, providing customers – including small businesses, retail owners, and consumers – with same-day access to high-quality, large format color prints for their posters, banners, blueprints and more.

Large-format printing has typically been reserved for specialist print shops, who pass the premium onto their customers. With the HP DesignJet XL3800 now in Staples stores, customers can manage scaled printing jobs on their own terms and timelines. Plus, high-quality, pigmented ink prints mean better color-matching and longer lasting results.

“We’re excited to keep building on the 20-year partnership we’ve forged with Staples, by making high-quality, large format printing more accessible to everyone” said Mike Boyle, Senior Vice President, HP Large Format Print Worldwide. “Whether it’s a small business owner printing signage for a big sale or an architect sharing blueprints with clients, this new rollout makes durable, large format printing even more accessible to everyone.”

Using the new HP DesignJet XL3800, Staples customers can bring their large-scale projects to life with the help of our knowledgeable print associates. This versatile printer is ideal for a wide range of personal and professional needs, delivering vibrant, durable prints efficiently. Whether you need technical drawings, graphic images, indoor signage, or posters, our print associates are ready to assist you, ensuring you walk out of your local Staples store with a stunning full-scale print.

“HP has been a trusted partner for decades, consistently providing top-notch service and support,” said Jay Peek, SVP of Services, Staples U.S. Retail. “With the upgraded print experience from HP’s DesignJet XL3800 printers, our dedicated print associates are empowered to deliver an even better in-store experience. This enhances quality and reliability, allowing us to serve our customers more efficiently.”