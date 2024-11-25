Google Sites Remain Most Visited in September

Google’s network of sites — including YouTube — ranked No. 1 overall in the month of September according to data firm Comscore. Google had 278.4 million unique visitors in the U.S. with a reach of 100%.
Yahoo was second with 246.8 million visitors and an 88% reach.
Here are the top 50 sites below for September according to Comscore data:
|#
|Property
|Unique Visitors/Viewers (000)
|% Reach
|1
|Google Sites
|278,436
|100
|2
|Yahoo
|246,829
|88
|3
|Microsoft Sites
|244,550
|88
|4
|Paramount Global
|242,969
|87
|5
|The Walt Disney Company
|241,383
|86
|6
|Comcast NBCUniversal
|240,079
|86
|7
|239,233
|86
|8
|Amazon
|236,138
|85
|9
|Raptive (formerly CafeMedia)
|214,743
|77
|10
|Fox Corporation
|199,564
|71
|11
|Apple Inc.
|186,311
|67
|12
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|184,851
|66
|13
|Dotdash Meredith
|180,608
|65
|14
|Universal Music Group
|175,080
|63
|15
|PayPal
|159,804
|57
|16
|UPROXX Studios
|159,202
|57
|17
|USA TODAY Network
|148,220
|53
|18
|Hearst
|141,303
|51
|19
|139,480
|50
|20
|X (formerly Twitter)
|139,197
|50
|21
|Bytedance Inc.
|138,839
|50
|22
|Wal-Mart
|138,777
|50
|23
|Freestar
|137,150
|49
|24
|Penske Media Corp (PMC)
|135,567
|49
|25
|Spotify
|133,175
|48
|26
|The Orchard Music
|127,825
|46
|27
|Rhei
|121,380
|43
|28
|Mediavine
|120,635
|43
|29
|Ziff Davis
|117,555
|42
|30
|Wikimedia Foundation Sites
|117,426
|42
|31
|Zillow Group
|114,914
|41
|32
|Nexstar Inc.
|111,858
|40
|33
|VEVO
|110,688
|40
|34
|Future Plc
|101,041
|36
|35
|Buzzfeed, Inc.
|93,756
|34
|36
|Studio71 Network
|93,224
|33
|37
|Vox Media
|92,459
|33
|38
|eBay
|91,278
|33
|39
|Block, Inc.
|91,126
|33
|40
|New York Times Digital
|91,031
|33
|41
|89,323
|32
|42
|Netflix Inc.
|86,026
|31
|43
|Pandora SiriusXM Media
|83,263
|30
|44
|Yelp
|82,991
|30
|45
|Weather Company, The
|76,634
|27
|46
|Minute Media
|75,867
|27
|47
|Conde Nast Digital
|72,382
|26
|48
|NYPost Network
|72,194
|26
|49
|TEMU.COM
|71,485
|26
|50
|QUORA.COM
|70,764
|25
