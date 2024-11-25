Police Arrest 8 Lululemon Shoplifters

On November 20, 2024, the Organized Retail Theft Task Force (ORTTF), comprised of police officers from the San Mateo, Daly City, and San Bruno Police Departments were deployed in. The Task Force, funded by a grant, works closely with retailers and is focused on organized retail theft (ORT) occurring around shopping centers located in each of the three cities.

At 2:02p.m., the Task Force was called by Loss Prevention Agents from, located at the, about a theft in progress. Officers were told there were (5) subjects inside the store working together to conceal merchandise. Officers stopped the suspects as they exited the store and all (5) suspects were safely detained. A San Bruno police officer was assigned as the lead investigator in this specific case. During the investigation officers located and recovered over $4,500 worth of stolen merchandise. Three of the suspects had felony warrants for their arrest for organized retail theft priors. All (5) suspects were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Several hours later, at 8:05 p.m., the Task Force was alerted again to another theft in progress at lululemon – Hillsdale. Officers were told 3 subjects had entered the store carrying lululemon bags that appeared to be filled with merchandise, however, they were now inside the store concealing additional items on their person. The three suspects were safely detained once they exited the store with the unpaid merchandise. The suspects, identified as Rajanea Alexander, Dilan Kennix, and Maarqelle Reynolds, had concealed over $4,000 of stolen items. The merchandise was returned to the store. Officers also found and recovered additional stolen merchandise from different lululemon locations throughout the Bay Area. These items were in the bags brought into the store by the subjects. Alexander, Kennix, and Reynolds were all arrested for organized retail theft and burglary. All three were booked into the San Mateo County Jail.