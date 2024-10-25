News Real Estate

Arioso Apartments Near Apple HQ Sold

CUPERTINO — CIM Group announced the sale of Arioso, a  201-unit apartment community in the Silicon Valley community of Cupertino, just minutes away from Apple’s spaceship headquarters.

Arioso offers one- and two-bedroom configurations set in eight, three-story buildings spread across the property and provides 382 parking spaces. The community offers a comfortable environment with large landscaped courtyards, a swimming pool and pool deck that features comfortable seating and cabanas, fire pit and grilling station. Residents also have access to a community club house, business center, basketball court, and fitness center.

Rents start at $3,658 to $10,000 per month.

CIM Group invested in an extensive program of interior and exterior upgrades at Arioso which was built in 1998. Among the completed apartment improvements are the installation of quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring and the addition of full-size washers and dryers. The gym and club house have been fully renovated while the exterior work included refreshing the landscaping and outdoor gathering spots including the pool and deck.

Located at 19608 Pruneridge Ave., Arioso is within 15 minutes of some of the area’s most prominent companies including Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Intuit and a five-minute walk to the Apple campus.

