Sierra Scores $950 Million, Valued at $15 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO — Sierra, a company that helps build AI platforms for businesses, has raised $900 million at a valuation of over $15 billion. The round was led by Tiger Global and GV (formerly Google Ventures).

Sierra was co-founded by Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor, who first met while working together at Google. Taylor is also Chair of Open AI.

Taylor says Sierra is serving over 40% of the Fortune 50, and agents built on the platform are powering billions of customer interactions — everything from refinancing homes to processing insurance claims, returning orders, and helping people raise millions in fundraisers.

The company has offices in New York, Atlanta, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Paris, Madrid, Toronto, and San Francisco.