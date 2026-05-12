AINewsVenture Capital

Sierra Scores $950 Million, Valued at $15 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO — Sierra, a company that helps build AI platforms for businesses, has raised $900 million at a valuation of over $15 billion. The round was led by Tiger Global and GV (formerly Google Ventures).

Sierra was co-founded by Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor, who first met while working together at Google. Taylor is also Chair of Open AI.

Taylor says Sierra is serving over 40% of the Fortune 50, and agents built on the platform are powering billions of customer interactions — everything from refinancing homes to processing insurance claims, returning orders, and helping people raise millions in fundraisers.

The company has offices in New YorkAtlantaLondonSingaporeTokyoParisMadridToronto, and San Francisco.

 

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