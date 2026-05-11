Intel Hires Two Key Executives

SANTA CLARA — Intel Corporation announced two key leadership appointments to the company. Shares in Intel are trading near an all-time high.

[Photo above: Alex Katouzian and Pushkar Ranade]

Alex Katouzian will join Intel as executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing and Physical AI Group. In this role, Katouzian will align Intel’s client computing business with emerging physical AI systems that span robotics, autonomous machines, and other AI devices.

“AI is creating unprecedented opportunities at the edge, driving a sea change in client computing and physical AI systems,” said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO. “Alex brings deep technical expertise, strong operational discipline, and decades of experience building and scaling global compute platforms. He is the right leader to help us reimagine client computing beyond the traditional PC and align this future with the next wave of growth in physical AI.”

Katouzian joins Intel from Qualcomm Technologies where he most recently served as executive vice president and group general manager of mobile, compute, and extended reality (XR). He is widely recognized for his technical vision and consistent track record of execution at scale.

“Intel is creating the foundation for AI-driven transformation, from leading in AI PCs, to scaling AI inference at the edge, and accelerating the future of physical AI systems,” said Katouzian. “I’m excited to join Lip-Bu and the Intel team at this critical moment to help scale innovation and deliver the next generation of computing experiences.”

Katouzian will join Intel in May.

Intel also announced that Pushkar Ranade has been appointed chief technology officer, transitioning from the interim role. As CTO, Ranade will advance the company’s technology strategy, lead special technology projects, and drive the development of critical emerging areas, including quantum computing, neuromorphic computing, photonics, and novel materials.

Ranade will continue to serve as chief of staff to the CEO, ensuring strong alignment between Intel’s technology strategy and business priorities.

Both Katouzian and Ranade will report directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan.