Anthropic Teams Up With Blackstone, Goldman Sachs for AI Company

Anthropic is teaming up with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs to form a new AI services company. The organization will work with mid-sized companies across sectors to bring Anthropic’s Claude into their most important operations. Applied AI engineers from Anthropic will work alongside the firm’s engineering team to identify where Claude can have the most impact, build custom solutions, and support customers over the long term.

Alongside the founding partners, the new company is backed by a consortium of leading investment firms including General Atlantic, Leonard Green, Apollo Global Management, GIC, and Sequoia Capital.

Putting Claude to work in an organization’s core operations takes hands-on engineering and deep familiarity with how each business runs. Systems integrators in the Claude Partner Network lead that work for the world’s largest enterprises today, and we are continuing to invest deeply in those partnerships as Claude reaches more customers. This new firm extends that delivery capacity further. Companies from community banks to mid-sized manufacturers and regional health systems stand to gain from AI, but lack the in-house resources to build and run frontier deployments.

“Enterprise demand for Claude is significantly outpacing any single delivery model. Our partnerships with the world’s leading systems integrators are central to how Claude reaches large enterprises,” said Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic. “This new firm brings additional operating capability to the ecosystem and capital from leading alternative asset managers. We are proud to build it alongside Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, Goldman Sachs, and our other partners.”