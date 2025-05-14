Theom Lands $20 Million Series A

As enterprises rapidly adopt Gen AI, they face a critical and often overlooked challenge: ensuring sensitive data remains consistently governed and secured as it moves across data platforms, applications, and models. Theom addresses this need decisively, bringing real-time data identity context, data usage and AI-powered prioritization to enterprise security — making data, not infrastructure, the new perimeter.

“Security has historically focused on infrastructure and access — but in the AI era, data is the new perimeter,” said Navindra Yadav, co-founder and CEO of Theom. “Our platform puts data context, usage and risk intelligence at the core of governance and security operations, helping teams move fast without compromising customer trust.”

Built for a Data-First World

Traditional Data Governance and DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) tools weren’t designed for today’s dynamic environments, where data moves between different environments, apps, and AI systems. Theom is reimagining the category with a platform purpose-built for the modern enterprise.

The Theom platform automatically:

Discovers and classifies sensitive data across structured and unstructured sources

Monitors real-time data flows across cloud, PaaS, SaaS, and Gen AI environments

Surfaces business-contextual risk and prioritizes threats based on real-world impact

Delivers proactive policy enforcement and remediation — before issues become incidents

Bridges the gap between SOC and Data Operations Teams

Trusted by Leading Enterprises

Since emerging from stealth, Theom has gained rapid traction with Fortune 500 companies and high-growth enterprises such as FiServ, Grammarly, TradeWeb and JetBlue. Customers rely on Theom to ensure continuous compliance, prevent insider threats, enforce least-privilege access, and securely activate their data for AI — even as data is shared across Gen AI tools, third-party apps, and distributed teams.

This momentum has drawn the attention of top-tier investors and strategic partners who see Theom’s approach as essential to the future of secure, AI-ready data infrastructure.

“I’ve spent the last 20 years with category-defining companies in data and security, from FireEye and Ruckus to Cohesity and Shape, and I’ve seen firsthand how each wave of innovation reshapes the stakes,” said Gaurav Garg, Co-Founder and Partner at Wing VC. “Traditional governance, compliance and security solutions were never designed for the way AI and agentic applications touch the enterprise data estate.

Theom is the first platform I’ve seen that delivers detailed and nuanced access policy and usage-based control over the enterprise data estate, necessary for businesses to use their proprietary and internal data in AI applications. Navindra is building the right solution for this new reality.”