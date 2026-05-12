Jensen Huang Speaks at Carnegie Mellon Graduation

“You are entering the world at an extraordinary moment,” NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang told graduates as he delivered the keynote address at Carnegie Mellon University’s 128th commencement ceremony on Sunday in Pittsburgh. “A new industry is being born. A new era of science and discovery is beginning.”

Huang was awarded an honorary degree from Carnegie Mellon, which is known for its computer science and engineering programs.

“No generation has entered the world with more powerful tools — or greater opportunities — than you,” said Huang, addressing the assembled thousands on a rainy morning at Gesling Stadium on the university’s main campus in Pittsburgh. “We are all standing at the same starting line. This is your moment to help shape what comes next.”

After encouraging graduates to turn to their mothers and wish them a happy Mother’s Day, Huang drew a direct parallel between starting his career at the beginning of the PC revolution and graduates starting theirs at the beginning of the AI revolution, emphasizing that every major computing platform shift — PCs, the internet, mobile and cloud — had led to this shared moment.

“But what is about to happen now is bigger than anything before,” he said. “Because intelligence is foundational to every industry, every industry will change.”

As a result, no graduating class is better primed than the present one to press the advantage.

“For the first time, the power of computing and intelligence can truly reach everyone and close the technology divide,” Huang said. “Now it’s your time to realize your dreams — and the timing could not be more perfect.”

Huang described AI as driving the largest technology infrastructure buildout in human history, and a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to reindustrialize America and restore the nation’s capacity to build.”

The American dream of opportunity — and promise of reinvention — underpins the AI revolution and its far-reaching impacts on American industry and society.

Huang underscored that AI is making intelligence more broadly accessible — reaffirming the imperative for AI to reach everyone, not just a select few. Its opportunity extends across many industries and jobs including electricians, plumbers, ironworkers, technicians and all kinds of builders.

“This is your time,” Huang said. “AI is not just creating a new computing industry. It is creating a new industrial era.”

Massive industrial and economic shifts always bring with them uncertainty, the AI revolution is no different.

“Every major technological revolution in history created fear alongside opportunity,” Huang said. “When society engages technology openly, responsibly and optimistically, we expand human potential far more than we diminish it.”

Huang explained that AI automates tasks but elevates workers. The task and purpose of a job are not the same. Radiologists, for example, don’t just read scans — they care for patients. AI automates scan reading (the task) but elevates the radiologist: the purpose. The way forward for this generation, indeed for everyone, is to engage deeply with AI, he said.