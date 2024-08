Shares in Walmart, the world’s leading retailer, hit an all-time high Friday.

The stock closed at $73.45, up 48 cents on the day.

For the week, Walmart is up 7.48% and 38.3% for the year.

Walmart reported stellar second quarter results with total revenue of $169.3 billion, up 4.8%. E-commerce sales were up 21% in the quarter.