California Residents Can Soon Use Apple ID

Apple said that Californians will soon be able to add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet, providing a seamless and secure way to present driver’s licenses or state IDs using just an iPhone or Apple Watch.

“We’re excited to be working with the state of California to bring IDs in Apple Wallet to Apple’s home state soon, and provide residents with an easy, secure, and private way to present their California driver’s license and state ID in person and in app using Apple Wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Whether using IDs in Apple Wallet to breeze through travel, or to securely verify age or identity at businesses, California driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet make ID presentment seamless — all with the security built into iPhone and Apple Watch.”

An exact date has yet to be determined.

Users with an ID in Apple Wallet can use their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their ID in person at select TSA security checkpoints and businesses, as well as in select apps to verify their age or identity.

Apple Wallet uses the privacy and security features that are built into iPhone and Apple Watch to help protect a user’s identity and personal information. When adding an ID to Apple Wallet, the state-issuing authority receives only information they need to approve or deny adding the driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet.

When presenting a driver’s license and state ID in Apple Wallet, only the information needed for the transaction is presented, and users will need to review and authorize using Face ID or Touch ID before the information is shared. Users do not need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to present their ID.

A user’s ID information is encrypted and stored only on their device, so others, including Apple, cannot access it unless a user chooses to present it. Apple and the state-issuing authority do not know when or where or with whom a user presents their driver’s license or state ID, and Apple doesn’t see or retain any presentment information that can be tied back to a user. If a user misplaces their iPhone or Apple Watch, they can use the Find My app to lock their device and help locate it, or remotely erase it.

IDs in Apple Wallet are currently available in five other states: Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, and most recently, Ohio.