Google Leads Top 50 Most Visited Websites

Google websites are the most popular in the U.S. according to research firm Comscore.

For May 2024, Google sites had 278.4 million visitors in the U.S. which includes desktop, mobile and social platforms.

Yahoo ranked second with 249.3 million users and Microsoft was third with 245.9 million users.

Source: Comscore Media Metrix

TSA Sets Record for Passengers Screened Friday

The Transportation Security Administration said its officers set a new record for most travelers screened in a single day! On Friday, May 24, 2,951,163 individuals were screened at airport checkpoints nationwide, surpassing the previous record on Nov. 26, 2023. On Thursday, May 23, 2.89 million individuals were screened for the third busiest day ever. Millions […]
Meta Files Lawsuit Over Fake Review Service

Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp — has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Chad Taylor Cowan for breach of Terms and other claims for providing a fake engagement service directed at Facebook. Operating as “Customer Feedback Score Solutions,” and using the […]
Eko Health Reels In $41 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO — Eko Health, a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence for early detection of heart and lung diseases, has raised $41 million in Series D financing. With participation by ARTIS Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, NTTVC, and Questa Capital, the funding round will be used to expand U.S. and global access to the company’s early disease detection platform. […]