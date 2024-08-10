Google Leads Top 50 Most Visited Websites

Google websites are the most popular in the U.S. according to research firm Comscore.
For May 2024, Google sites had 278.4 million visitors in the U.S. which includes desktop, mobile and social platforms.
Yahoo ranked second with 249.3 million users and Microsoft was third with 245.9 million users.
|#
|Property
|Unique Visitors/Viewers (000)
|% Reach
|1
|Google Sites
|278,413
|100
|2
|Yahoo
|249,329
|89
|3
|Microsoft Sites
|245,922
|88
|4
|Paramount Global
|241,123
|86
|5
|The Walt Disney Company
|240,260
|86
|6
|Comcast NBCUniversal
|239,440
|86
|7
|236,515
|85
|8
|Amazon
|236,226
|85
|9
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|214,745
|77
|10
|Raptive (formerly CafeMedia)
|183,050
|66
|11
|Apple Inc.
|178,564
|64
|12
|Dotdash Meredith
|177,652
|64
|13
|Universal Music Group
|175,865
|63
|14
|PayPal
|174,169
|62
|15
|Fox Corporation
|165,989
|60
|16
|Freestar
|154,022
|55
|17
|Hearst
|147,085
|53
|18
|Penske Media Corp (PMC)
|142,290
|51
|19
|139,914
|50
|20
|Bytedance Inc.
|136,647
|49
|21
|Wal-Mart
|135,986
|49
|22
|134,645
|48
|23
|Spotify
|132,279
|47
|24
|The Orchard Music
|127,815
|46
|25
|Nexstar Inc.
|124,574
|45
|26
|USA TODAY Network
|123,896
|44
|27
|Mediavine
|122,129
|44
|28
|Wikimedia Foundation Sites
|122,116
|44
|29
|Zillow Group
|119,278
|43
|30
|BroadbandTV
|116,918
|42
|31
|Ziff Davis
|116,835
|42
|32
|VEVO
|109,677
|39
|33
|Pandora SiriusXM Media
|102,785
|37
|34
|New York Times Digital
|94,477
|34
|35
|Vox Media
|94,158
|34
|36
|eBay
|93,232
|33
|37
|93,184
|33
|38
|Future Plc
|92,838
|33
|39
|Studio71 Network
|90,935
|33
|40
|Buzzfeed, Inc.
|88,801
|32
|41
|Netflix Inc.
|87,495
|31
|42
|Weather Company, The
|87,421
|31
|43
|Squareup Sites
|84,065
|30
|44
|RVO Health
|83,170
|30
|45
|QUORA.COM
|80,336
|29
|46
|TEMU.COM
|79,903
|29
|47
|78,895
|28
|48
|Yelp
|77,364
|28
|49
|Trusted Media Brands
|75,094
|27
|50
|Adobe Sites
|73,920
|27
Source: Comscore Media Metrix