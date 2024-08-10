McDonald’s to Sell Collectible Cups With Meals

McDonald’s, one of the leading fast food chains in the world, is launching collectible cups with select meals next week.

McDonald’s collectibles are as iconic as they come. From toys to vintage posters, plates, merch, games and trading cards, these keepsakes are more than just collector’s items – they unlock some of our fans’ favorite McDonald’s memories. Now, for a limited time, McDonald’s is introducing the global Collector’s Edition with new collectible cups that inspire fans to relive those special moments and create nostalgic joy for a new generation.

Available in more than 30 countries, the Collector’s Edition cups, in embossed glass or tritan plastic, put a fresh spin on classic McDonald’s keepsakes from the brand, Coca-Cola, Mattel, Universal, Sanrio or TY Beanie Babies. Each cup spotlights iconic collectibles from different eras that our fans cherish, like the Grimace Mug in 1976, Pet Lovin’ Barbie in 1999, Shrek from ‘Shrek the Third’ in 2007 and more. Inspired by a variety of iconic characters and collabs, now is your chance to grab these reimagined designs among many others – this time, emblazoned on McDonald’s brand-new collectible cups.

“There’s an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald’s collectible or the final piece to complete your collection. We’re bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands,” said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald’s. “These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories.”

Whether you’re a collector, love the look, or simply feel nostalgic, check your McDonald’s App and/or local participating McDonald’s restaurant to see how you can snag the select Collector’s Edition cups available in your area.