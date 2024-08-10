Anjuna Secures $25 Million Series B2

PALO ALTO — Anjuna, creator of Anjuna Seaglass, the Universal Confidential Computing Platform, has closed a $25 million Series B2 financing round to propel and expand its AI-enabling enterprise offerings. The round was led by M Ventures, the corporate VC of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, SineWave Ventures, and AI Capital Partners (Alpha Intelligence Capital’s U.S.-based fund), with participation from existing investors Founder Collective, Insight Partners, Playground Global, and Uncorrelated. Additionally, M Ventures’ Ilja Aizenberg and SineWave’s Patricia Muoio are joining the company’s board of directors.

Confidential Computing is a novel category of hardware-enabled infrastructure security. However, its heterogeneous nature has historically made it complex to implement. The transition to Universal Confidential Computing unlocked by Anjuna Seaglass, a software platform that virtualizes this new class of processors, makes Trusted Execution Environments accessible in minutes, regardless of cloud service provider, infrastructure and applications.

“We are delighted to partner with Anjuna, the leader in Confidential Computing. Anjuna Seaglass provides a multi-cloud platform for secure AI-driven collaboration, which is critical in enabling industries such as healthcare and semiconductors to fully exploit their data’s massive potential. This partnership underscores our commitment to secure collaboration between multiple parties using highly sensitive or regulated data,” said Ilja Aizenberg from M Ventures.

Building on strong customer and partnership momentum, Anjuna reports substantial growth in revenue and customer acquisition, with its bookings and customer base more than doubling year over year.

The latest funding round will help Anjuna expand its AI-enabling enterprise offerings, highlighted by the launch of Anjuna Seaglass™ AI Clean Rooms, now available in private preview. By uniquely leveraging Confidential Computing to establish secure data-sharing environments, it is poised to propel enterprise multi-party collaboration in AI and other mission-critical use cases.

A member of NVIDIA Inception, a program for cutting-edge startups, Anjuna is collaborating with NVIDIA to help advance GPU-accelerated confidential AI for enterprises. By using Anjuna Seaglass on NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs with Confidential Computing capabilities, organizations are equipped to accelerate the deployment of high-performing large language models (LLMs) without compromising trust, security, and privacy.

Leveraging Anjuna Seaglass with NVIDIA LaunchPad, the U.S. Navy successfully tested Llama3 LLM models on confidential NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. The seamless integration enabled the U.S. Navy to create and deploy confidential environments in less than one hour, while obtaining high-speed processing with maximum performance.