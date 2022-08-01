Google Chromecast Can Now Stream Video From Nest

Google is updating Chromecast to allow users to stream video from Nest cameras directly on their TVs.

Starting soon, all Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells will be supported, including the latest devices that were released in 2021: the Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam (indoor, wired), Nest Cam with floodlight and Nest Doorbell (battery).

How does it work?

: Simply use the voice remote to say which device you want to stream the live feed from. For example, just say “show me the front door camera” to see your doorbell feed. Other Google Assistant-enabled devices: Use your Nest speaker or display and say, “Hey Google, show me the front door camera on my TV”

Google’s Chromecast device is now nine years old after first introduced in 2013.