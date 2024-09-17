Bee Partners Promotes Vergara to Principal

SAN FRANCISCO — Bee Partners, a pre-seed venture capital firm with offices in Silicon Valley and Denver, announced the promotion of Alejandra “Ale” Vergara to Principal. This move underscores Bee Partners’ continued evolution and Ale’s recent contributions, particularly in driving the next wave of Human-Machine Interaction through the lens of Generative AI.

Ale first worked with Bee in 2021 during an MBA internship, and joined the firm full time in 2022. Her promotion to Principal highlights her unique ability to guide early-stage portfolio companies, spot new opportunities that align with Bee Partners’ investment thesis, and develop new investment theses in emerging technology spaces. Ale isn’t afraid to dive head-first into a new space and will often come out the other end with deep expertise and strong relationships. This combination allows her to continuously uncover and assess high-quality investment opportunities.

“Ale has been a tremendous force since the day she joined Bee Partners,” said Michael Berolzheimer, Founder and Managing Partner at Bee Partners. “Her strategic insights and relentless dedication to the founders we support have consistently contributed to the firm’s success. Several of the companies she’s invested in are well on their way to their next funding rounds.”

While working hand-in-hand with Bee’s pre-seed deep tech portfolio, Ale leads Generative AI go-to-market strategies, supporting Founders in companies like TensorStax, Okareo, Wayfound, Atym, and another in stealth mode.

Ale’s promotion comes as Bee Partners deepens its investments in Human-Machine Interaction (HMI) and Machine-to-Machine Learning (M2ML) through AI-enabled technologies that generate novel product experiences and meaningful operational efficiencies for business users.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue my journey with Bee Partners,” Ale said. “I love rolling up my sleeves and supporting wherever I’m most needed: with our Founders, deal team, or broader ecosystem of venture partners and advisors. There’s nothing more rewarding than being a catalyzer to those who consistently push the boundaries of what’s possible. I always seem to want more because I believe we can always do more.”

Before joining Bee Partners, Ale spent six years in financial services and investment management, including a role as Portfolio Manager at Falcom Asset Management. There, she managed two top-tier funds, one of which she founded from the ground up. This experience gave her a unique perspective on what it takes to identify a market need, pitch an idea, and fundraise to build a sophisticated product. This, paired with the changes she was observing in the startup ecosystem in Latin America, led her to pivot from a successful career path and start a new role, in a new industry, in a new country.

Ale holds an MBA from UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, where she earned a certificate in Entrepreneurship and Technology. During her time at Haas, she co-founded an AI/ML startup and held leadership roles in several key initiatives, including the Haas VC Club and the Berkeley Female Founders & Funders program. Ale maintains an active role in the Berkeley ecosystem, advising Berkeley AI Entrepreneurs, as well as guest lecturing in the Haas MBA Venture Capital and Private Equity class.

As Principal, Ale will continue to champion Bee Partners’ mission of partnering with bold founders building the future of human-machine interaction and industrial automation. Her leadership and deep expertise in emerging technologies will be critical in driving the next wave of growth for Bee Partners and its portfolio companies.

Outside of her professional work, Ale also demonstrates her competitive spirit and drive as a competitive road and gravel cyclist, an Ironman 70.3 All-World Athlete and 2022 World Championship finisher, showcasing her commitment to excellence in every aspect of her life.