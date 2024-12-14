Apple Reveals Top Apps of 2024

CUPERTINO — Apple has revealed the winners of the 2024 App Store Awards, honoring 17 apps and games that helped users ignite their creativity, achieve new milestones, and cherish everyday moments with family and friends.

From solo entrepreneurs to multinational teams, these App Store Award winners were chosen from 45 finalists by App Store Editors for demonstrating the highest levels of user experience, design, and innovation.

“We are thrilled to honor this impressive group of developers who are harnessing the power of Apple devices and technology to deliver experiences that enrich the lives of users and have a profound impact on their communities,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The remarkable achievements of this year’s winners demonstrate the incredible ingenuity that can be unlocked through apps.”

The winning apps and games highlight the endless opportunities across the App Store and the Apple ecosystem. Kino shows users how cinematic life can be through its film-inspired filters and advanced controls. Moises empowers musicians on iPad® to hone their craft with powerful AI tools, and Lightroom excels on Mac® with its transformative photo editing capabilities. Lumy on Apple Watch® helps users embrace the patterns of the sun and find the magic in each day, while F1 TV brings immersive race-viewing experiences to fans at home.

In the gaming category, AFK Journey delivers action-packed, tactical adventures and rich storylines to players on iPhone®. Squad Busters combines competition with feel-good fun through exciting multiplayer gameplay, and Thank Goodness You’re Here! brings nonstop laughter with fun and silly skits. And on Apple Arcade®, Balatro+ reinvents the rules of card games with every new hand.

This year’s inaugural winners of the Apple Vision Pro category pushed the boundaries of spatial computing with immersive experiences and intuitive controls. What If…? An Immersive Story welcomes users to a world with limitless possibilities in the Marvel Universe, while the sights and sounds of THRASHER: Arcade Odyssey transport players to colorful, cosmic worlds.

2024 App Store Award Winners

Apps

iPhone App of the Year: Kino, from Lux Optics Inc.

iPad App of the Year: Moises, from Moises Systems Inc.

Mac App of the Year: Adobe Lightroom, from Adobe Inc.

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: What If…? An Immersive Story, from Marvel Studios, ILM Immersive, and Disney+.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Lumy, from Raja V.

Apple TV® App of the Year: F1 TV, from Formula One Digital Media Limited.

Games

iPhone Game of the Year: AFK Journey, from Farlight Games.

iPad Game of the Year: Squad Busters, from Supercell.

Mac Game of the Year: Thank Goodness You’re Here!, from Panic, Inc.

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: THRASHER: Arcade Odyssey, from Puddle, LLC.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Balatro+, from Playstack Ltd.

Cultural Impact Winners

In addition to recognizing apps and games across Apple devices, App Store Editors also selected six Cultural Impact winners, recognizing the lasting impact these apps and games have made in users’ lives and communities. This year’s winners empowered users to tap into their intellectual curiosity, fostered connection among family and friends, and championed a more accessible world.

Oko from AYES BV

Oko combines innovation and simplicity to help users who are blind or have low vision navigate city streets with confidence.

EF Hello from Signum International AG

Powered by AI, EF Hello integrates a systematic learning approach to support language learners of all levels, helping them enhance their communication and better engage with the world around them.

DailyArt from Zuzanna Stanska

By connecting users to exceptional artwork across centuries and movements, DailyArt fuels the intellectual curiosity and wonder of users.

NYT Games from The New York Times Company

Offering a great start to the day, NYT Games connects family and friends across generations with a variety of fun and simple daily games.

The Wreck from The Pixel Hunt

Featuring cinematic scenes and an interactive narrative, The Wreck depicts the mind’s inner struggles when facing a crisis.

Do You Really Want to Know? 2 from Gamtropy Co., Ltd.

Do You Really Want to Know? 2 explores the nuances of living with HIV, offering users local resources and educational materials to navigate conversations with family and friends.