Intuit Signs $100 Million Deal With OpenAI

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Intuit Inc., operator of the financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced a multi-year, strategic partnership with OpenAI. ChatGPT users will be able to take secure, and accurate financial actions through these apps, which can be directly accessed within the ChatGPT experience.

Intuit will deepen its use of OpenAI’s frontier models in its proprietary generative AI operating system (GenOS) under a new $100-million+ multi-year contract to accelerate its AI-driven expert platform strategy. OpenAI’s models will help power AI agents across Intuit’s platform – these agents are capable of understanding complex questions, surfacing insights instantly, and helping to complete tasks such as forecasting cash flow, preparing taxes, or managing payroll, all through natural conversation.

Every week, hundreds of millions of consumers and businesses search on ChatGPT for answers to their biggest problems. Their financial questions range from “how can I pay off my debt faster or improve my credit score?” to “how do I increase the profitability of my business or find new customers?” With the knowledge of their financial data and behaviors powered by Intuit’s unique capabilities, users will get more insightful, more specific and more actionable responses through the Intuit apps in ChatGPT. For the first time, consumers and businesses will be able to unlock the power of Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform and get personalized financial insights and recommendations they can seamlessly act on, all through apps available in ChatGPT.

“We are taking a massive step forward to fuel financial success for consumers and businesses, unlocking growth for both companies,” said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit. “Our partnership combines the power of Intuit’s proprietary financial data, credit models, and AI platform capabilities with OpenAI’s scale and frontier models to give users the financial advantage they need to prosper.”

“Intuit’s AI-powered financial platform helps millions of people manage their finances and run their businesses,” said Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI. “This partnership combines our most advanced models and global scale with Intuit’s platform capabilities to help everyone make smarter financial decisions and build more secure futures.”

Fueling success for consumers and businesses

With this groundbreaking partnership between Intuit and OpenAI, consumers and businesses will soon not only get personalized insights and recommendations that are powered by Intuit’s platform, but they will also be able to take actions with Intuit apps, all available within ChatGPT.

For consumers, Intuit’s platform will help deliver personalized financial actions, with their permission, through apps available in ChatGPT to help them make smarter money decisions. This includes finding the credit card, personal loan, or mortgage that is best for their specific needs given their spending patterns and approval odds, getting more personalized answers to tax questions powered by their financial data, estimating their tax refund, scheduling time with a live, AI-powered local tax expert, and taking actions to make their money go even further.

For businesses, Intuit’s apps, available in ChatGPT, will provide personalized insights to help increase revenue and profitability based on their real-time business data. For instance, businesses can create and send targeted campaigns to drive customer growth, get paid faster with the help of AI-generated invoice reminders, and improve cashflow by accessing loan options tailored for their business when needed, while their accounting is done in the background.

By providing these revolutionary experiences directly through the Intuit apps in ChatGPT, Intuit will be able to not only deepen its relationship with existing approximately 100 million customers, but also extend its reach to new audiences by engaging them and helping solve their problems at a point of need.

Intuit’s partnership with OpenAI will build on the company’s decade-long investment in data and AI, along with deep domain financial technology expertise, further expanding how Intuit is delivering personalized, AI-driven experiences to customers with speed and scale. Intuit’s robust data, AI and human intelligence capabilities are foundational to the company’s success as an industry leader, fueling the financial success of consumers and businesses.