Delta Airlines Cancels 1,200 Flights

More than 1,200 Delta mainline and Delta Connection flights have been canceled Friday due to a vendor technology issue impacting airlines and companies around the world.

Additional delays and cancellations are expected Friday and potentially through the weekend.

Some flights have resumed today. Delta is working to make it right for customers, starting with these steps:

Issuing a travel waiver: Delta extended its waiver for all customers who have booked flights departing Friday, July 19. It allows customers to manage their own travel changes via delta.com and the Fly Delta app. The fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before July 25, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Reaching out to customers about cancellations and re-booking options: Delta is notifying customers about delays and cancellations in their itinerary via the Fly Delta app and text message, and offering re-booking options that can be managed online.

While customers can monitor and manage their itineraries on Delta.com or on the Fly Delta app, these online tools have been inundated with traffic, causing intermittent performance challenges. Delta teams are working to stabilize those tools. Also note that our ability to respond to service messages on social media platforms such as X are limited.

Additionally, we are not allowing anyone under the age of 18 (unaccompanied minor) to travel alone until Sunday, July 21.