Google News

Amazon Web Services Holds 59.6% of Cloud Market Share

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Worldwide revenue for the public cloud services market totaled $669.2 billion in calendar year 2023, an increase of 19.9% compared to 2022, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDCWorldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker.

The largest source of public cloud services revenue in 2023 was Software as a Service – Applications (SaaS – Applications), which accounted for nearly 45% of the market total. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) was the second largest revenue category with 19.9% of the total while Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service – System Infrastructure Software (SaaS – SIS) delivered 18.4% and 17.0% of overall revenue respectively. PaaS and SaaS – SIS were the categories with the fastest year-over-year revenue growth.

Worldwide Public Cloud Services Revenue and Year-over-Year Growth, Calendar Year 2023 (revenues in US$ billions)
Deployment Category 2023 Revenue 2023 Market Share 2022 Revenue 2022 Market Share 2023/2022 Growth
IaaS $133.4 19.9% $115.5 20.7% 15.6%
PaaS $123.3 18.4% $95.4 17.1% 29.3%
SaaS – Applications $298.5 44.6% $254.4 45.6% 17.4%
SaaS – System Infrastructure Software $114.0 17.0% $93.1 16.7% 22.5%
Total $669.2 100% $558.3 100% 19.9%
Source: IDC Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker, 2H 2023, May 2024.

“In large part due to end-user investment in AI, PaaS revenue growth continues to outpace the overall cloud market,” said Adam Reeves, research director, PaaS for Developers of Modern and Edge Applications. “Both market share-leading vendors and smaller providers continue to release PaaS-delivered AI offerings. Vendors are focused on being strategic partners to their customers by delivering highly performant, developer-friendly, trustworthy, and secure offerings that help users deliver intelligent applications more efficiently.”

The leading providers of public cloud services maintained their positions in 2023 with the combined revenue of the top 5 public cloud service providers – Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce Inc., Google, and Oracle – capturing 40.5% of the worldwide total. With offerings in all four deployment categories, Microsoft remained in the top position in the overall public cloud services market with 16.8% share in 2023, followed by Amazon Web Services with 12.4% share.

IDC forecasts worldwide public cloud services revenue will surpass $800 billion in 2024, an increase of 20.5% over 2023 with a similar increase expected in 2025. While the annual rate of growth will slow slightly over the forecast period, the market is still forecast to deliver a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% with worldwide revenues reaching $1.6 trillion in 2028.

“The mainstreaming of AI is driving organizations to rethink their infrastructure strategy,” said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services. “Public cloud IaaS will be an attractive source for AI-ready infrastructure as cloud service providers are heavily investing in the high-performance compute, storage, and networking services needed for AI workloads. The on-demand and pay-as-you-go tenets of cloud infrastructure facilitate access to the latest AI technology without large upfront investments or supply chain delays.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Google News

Google Offers Free Access to Career Certificates for Community Colleges

Posted on Author Editor

Alphabet’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat announced an expansion of the Google Career Certificates program, including added partnerships with community colleges, translating Google Career Certificates into college credit and partnering with four-year universities to prepare students for in-demand jobs. 1. Providing community colleges with free access to Google Career Certificates Community colleges are critical to […]
News

Wilson Sonsini Law Firm Names 18 New Partners

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, a law firm that serves technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, has elected 18 new partners from its attorney ranks. The promotions will be effective February 1, 2023. Wilson Sonsini is based in Silicon Valley and has 19 offices worldwide. “Our 2023 class of partners is […]
News

ServiceNow, Hugging Face, and NVIDIA Release Open Access LLMs

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA— ServiceNow, Hugging Face, and NVIDIA, have announced the release of StarCoder2, a family of open‑access large language models (LLMs) for code generation that sets new standards for performance, transparency, and cost‑effectiveness. StarCoder2 was developed by the BigCode community, stewarded by ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, and Hugging Face, the most‑used open‑source platform where the machine learning community collaborates […]