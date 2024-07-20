Top Hospitals in California for 2024

U.S. News & World Report has released its rankings of the Best Hospitals in the United States for 2024-25 and five California hospitals were named best in the state.

Now in its 35th year, Best Hospitals evaluates nearly 5,000 hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services.

The 2024-2025 edition of Best Hospitals highlights 466 Best Regional Hospitals, ranked in states and major metro areas across the U.S. This year, for the first time, U.S. News also identified Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access, highlighting 98 hospitals for their success in caring for patients from historically underserved communities. Twenty hospitals with exceptional breadth and depth of excellence make up the Honor Roll. A hospital that has earned a “Best” designation may be a good option for consumers and caregivers, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.

“Choosing the right hospital to match your needs shouldn’t be a guessing game,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The 2024-2025 edition of Best Hospitals provides patients and their families clear, data-driven insights on hospital performance and empowers Americans to choose the facility best suited to their specific health care needs.”

Top Five Hospitals in Selected Specialties

Cancer

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center ( Houston, TX ) Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center ( New York, NY ) Mayo Clinic-Rochester ( Rochester, MN ) Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center ( Boston, MA ) City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center ( Duarte, CA )

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

Cleveland Clinic ( Cleveland, OH ) NYU Langone Hospitals ( New York, NY ) Mayo Clinic-Rochester ( Rochester, MN ) Mount Sinai Hospital ( New York, NY ) New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell ( New York, NY )

Neurology & Neurosurgery

NYU Langone Hospitals ( New York, NY ) Mayo Clinic-Rochester ( Rochester, MN ) UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center ( San Francisco, CA ) New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell ( New York, NY ) Johns Hopkins Hospital ( Baltimore, MD )

Orthopedics

Hospital for Special Surgery ( New York, NY ) Mayo Clinic-Rochester ( Rochester, MN ) NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital ( New York, NY ) New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell ( New York, NY ) Cedars-Sinai Medical Center ( Los Angeles, CA )

2024-2025 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, State Highlights

The following are hospitals on the 2024-2025 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, appearing by state in alphabetical order; each either ranked No. 1 or tied for No. 1 in their state:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic-Arizona (Phoenix, AZ)

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles, CA)

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto, CA)

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles, CA)

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals (San Diego, CA)

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco, CA)

Illinois

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago, IL)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore, MD)

Massachusetts

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston, MA)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, MA)

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic-Rochester (Rochester, MN)

New York

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York, NY)

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York, NY)

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, NY)

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York, NY)

North Carolina

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, OH)

Pennsylvania

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia, PA)

Texas

Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston, TX)