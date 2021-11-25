Doordash Dasher App Suffers Outage

Doordash, the nation’s leading food delivery service, experienced problems with its Dasher app for drivers Wednesday evening.

The Dasher app had problems for nearly two hours with drivers (also known as dashers) unable to access or receive orders. The problems happened after 5 pm Eastern Time but seemed to have been resolved a few hours later. Still drivers continue to report issues getting orders on Reddit

DownDetector received reports of problems with Doordash app from 5-7 p.m. Eastern time. Doordash did not comment on any problems on its Twitter accounts.

The app problems prevented drivers from fulfilling orders on a very busy Thanksgiving eve night, which has traditionally been one of the biggest food delivery nights of the year.

Doordash stock closed Wednesday at $184.93, up 63 cents. The San Francisco-based company has a market cap of $63 billion.