Tesla Shares Up Another 6.54%

Shares in Tesla climbed another 6.54% on Wednesday in a shortened trading day before the Fourth of July holiday.

Tesla stock was up $15.13 to close at $246.39. Shares are up 26% over the past week.

The company announced in the second quarter, it produced approximately 411,000 vehicles and delivered approximately 444,000 vehicles. Tesla also deployed 9.4 GWh of energy storage products in Q2, the highest quarterly deployment yet.