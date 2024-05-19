SF Police Make Arrests in Online Marketplace Armed Robberies

Beginning on April 25, 2023, a series of violent armed robberies began occurring in the city of San Francisco. The robberies followed a similar modus operandi (M.O) in which the suspect listed an item for sale on an online marketplace, usually a vehicle for under $5,000, and arranged to meet with an interested buyer who was subsequently robbed of their property at gunpoint at the time of the meeting. The suspect then flees the area. Several victims were assaulted and sustained injuries during the incidents. The robberies occurred at the following locations on the following dates:

April 25, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

May 1, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

May 2, 2023, on the 100 block of Brookedale Avenue

May 2, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

May 15, 2023, in the area of Ingerson Avenue and Griffith Street

May 18, 2023, in the area of Ingerson Avenue and Griffith Street

May 26, 2023, in the area of Ingerson Avenue and Griffith Street

June 5, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

These investigations were led by the San Francisco Police Department Robbery Detail. Through the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified as 19-year-old Jevonte Powell and 20-year-old Jermaine Williams, both from San Francisco. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for both men.

On April 9, 2024, San Francisco Police officers located Jevonte Powell and took him into custody. Powell was booked at San Francisco County Jail #1 and charged with 9 counts of robbery (211PC), 5 counts of kidnapping for robbery (209(b)(1)), 11 counts of assault with a deadly weapon (245PC), and 2 counts of attempted robbery (664/211 PC).

On April 16, 2024, at approximately 12:50 p.m., San Francisco Police Officers took Williams into custody. Jermaine Williams was charged with 3 counts of robbery (211 PC) and one count of attempted robbery (664/211 PC).

This was a multifaceted investigation that spanned nearly one year and involved the coordination of various investigators, officers, and units including Robbery Detail investigators, Bayview Station Violence Reduction Teams, Ingleside Station officers, SFPD’s Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The San Francisco Police Department encourages anyone who is a victim of a crime to report it to police so that it may be investigated.

Additionally, the San Francisco Police Department encourages the public to exercise caution whenever meeting with an unknown individual to purchase an item from an online marketplace and suggests the following to keep yourself safe: