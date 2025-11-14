BoomPop Pops With $41 Million Round

The funding will accelerate BoomPop’s expansion into the $1 trillion corporate group travel and events market, anchored by the launch of its AI-native event planning software. Built for event pros (Planners, EAs) and “accidental planners” alike, BoomPop’s tool automates event discovery, booking, and planning—from destination discovery, and detailed itineraries, to guest websites, and 24/7 AI guest support via slack or text. What was once chaotic, fragmented, and slow, is now fast, intelligent, and surprisingly delightful.

“Many people don’t realize meetings and events are a company’s second- or third-biggest line item in the P&L,” said Healey Cypher, Co-Founder and CEO of BoomPop. “Especially in an AI-driven world, nothing replaces authentic human connection. BoomPop makes that simple. Our mission is to be the default way the world gets together.”

BoomPop’s AI works like the ultimate planner co-pilot. Just type something like, “I want to do a 50-person founder summit within a 2-hour drive of San Francisco in Q2 with a bunch of memorable activities.” BoomPop AI then analyzes millions of real time data points: weather, hotel and venue pricing, flights, city-wide events (think SXSW or Dreamforce), and even past itineraries, to deliver fully designed event options down to the minute. Infinite variations. All grounded in real data that only BoomPop has.

Once the vision’s set, the AI handles the execution: booking vetted vendors, reviewing contracts, building event websites, managing RSVPs, and coordinating directly with hotels to match every guest’s preferences. What used to take teams weeks now happens in minutes.

Unlike generic tools, BoomPop’s AI is trained on a proprietary database of curated hotels, restaurants, venues, activities, facilitators, caterers, and creatives—continuously refined by BoomPop’s in-house event pros. So when someone says, “Recreate last year’s SF offsite, but this time in upstate New York,” the results are fast, accurate, and kind of exciting.

BoomPop has already powered over 60,000 hotel nights for clients including Google, Dicks Sporting Goods, Tesa, Bill.com, Forrester, SVB, and hundreds of other world-class companies. Its fastest-growing segment is company hosted events like offsites, retreats, and client events as organizations realize that in-person connection drives culture, productivity, and revenue. Event and entertainment budgets are often the second-largest spend category after payroll for many companies with hybrid teams (source: Mastercard and Brex)

“Group travel is the last frontier of travel tech because it’s exponentially more complex than booking for one person,” said Blake Hudelson, BoomPop Co-Founder and CPO. “Fifty people means fifty bookings, preferences and dietary restrictions, plus meeting spaces, activities, and countless variables. Our AI doesn’t just manage the chaos, it turns it into clarity.”