San Jose Police Crack Down on Copper Thieves

In the month of April, San José Police Department Vice Unit Detectives conducted an undercover operation at recycling centers in the city of San José believed to be buying stolen copper wires and other stolen metals. This operation was initiated after an increase in copper wire thefts were reported throughout San José.

With the assistance of the SJPD Financial Crimes Unit and the City of San José’s Department of Transportation, undercover Officers posing as metal recyclers visited multiple scrap metal recyclers with spools of copper wire, electronic components, and metal items to sell as “stolen” property.

During this operation, SJPD visited multiple businesses in the city of San José, and cited a total of three businesses for crimes related to buying, receiving, or possessing stolen property.

On April 9, 2025, undercover Officers cited two businesses, each receiving two criminal citations.

On April 29, 2025, undercover Officers cited one business with two criminal citations.

This operation executed by the SJPD Vice Unit was made possible with the collaboration of the City of San José’s Code Enforcement Department, Department of Transportation, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

“If you do business in San José, you have to follow the law,” stated SJPD Chief of Police Paul Joseph. “We will not tolerate crime, whether you are the one stealing the copper wire or purchasing it with the intention of making a dime off of victims.”

“Copper wire theft literally leaves our neighborhoods in the dark, threatens public safety, and drains resources,” said Mayor Matt Mahan. “We are sending a clear message: If you profit off stolen property, you are part of the problem—and you will be held accountable. I’m proud of our Police Department and city team for cracking down on this criminal marketplace and standing up for the residents who deserve better.”

“I am grateful for the diligent and collaborative efforts of the San José Police Department in leading the undercover enforcement operation targeting scrap metal theft which continues to impact our city,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “Through a One Team approach with multiple City departments, the City Attorney’s Office, and in partnership with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, they worked together to ensure these businesses were held accountable and reinforced that this crime will not be tolerated in San José.”