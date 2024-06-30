News

Hallcon Opens New Charging Center in Fremont

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

FREMONT — Hallcon Corporation, a provider of mobility and infrastructure solutions, held the grand opening this week of its new Electric Vehicle (EV) Operations Center in Fremont. This 3.3-megawatt facility is the organization’s second EV charging site in the Bay Area, representing a key milestone in Hallcon’s mission to enhance EV infrastructure across North America.

The opening of this site signifies the completion of construction on the first phase of Hallcon’s multi-platform vehicle charging facility. Upon project completion, this facility will be capable of charging over 120 light, medium, and heavy-duty electric vehicles daily, eliminating more than 10,000,000 pounds of CO2 emissions annually.

“We are thrilled to open our newest EV Operations Center and continue to lead the advancement of EV infrastructure development in the Bay Area,” stated Hallcon President & CEO, John R. Stoiber. “This facility will accelerate our clients’ transitions to electric vehicles and establishes Hallcon as the premier EV infrastructure and transportation partner for companies who are seriously committed to sustainable transportation.”

The Fremont EV Operations Center is the second in a series of large-scale EV infrastructure construction projects currently in development by Hallcon. The company also has a 3.3-megawatt site in San Jose, CA, and is developing a 5.0-megawatt site in Redmond, WA.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Doordash Offers Deliveries From Lowe’s

Posted on Author Editor

DoorDash has launched a new partnership with Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to offer on-demand delivery from over 1,700 stores nationwide. This partnership marks DoorDash’s first foray into the home improvement category and builds on the significant selection offerings on the platform, with more than 99% of its monthly consumers in the U.S. having access to a retailer […]
News

Bloom Energy Opens New Fremont Plant

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Bloom Energy held a grand opening of its multi-gigawatt manufacturing plant in Fremont. The newly operational, state-of-the-art 164,000 square foot facility, representing a $200 million investment, follows recent expansion of the company’s global headquarters in San Jose as well as the opening of a new research and technical center and a global […]
News

Instacart Expands Delivery Nationally With Grocery Outlet

Posted on Author Editor

Last October, Instacart launched service with Grocery Outlet – the leading extreme value retailer in the U.S. based in Emeryville –  making online shopping and delivery available to Grocery Outlet customers for the first time. The initial pilot ran for six months across nearly 70 Grocery Outlet stores in California, and Instacart is now expanding […]