Hallcon Opens New Charging Center in Fremont

FREMONT — Hallcon Corporation, a provider of mobility and infrastructure solutions, held the grand opening this week of its new Electric Vehicle (EV) Operations Center in Fremont. This 3.3-megawatt facility is the organization’s second EV charging site in the Bay Area, representing a key milestone in Hallcon’s mission to enhance EV infrastructure across North America.

The opening of this site signifies the completion of construction on the first phase of Hallcon’s multi-platform vehicle charging facility. Upon project completion, this facility will be capable of charging over 120 light, medium, and heavy-duty electric vehicles daily, eliminating more than 10,000,000 pounds of CO2 emissions annually.

“We are thrilled to open our newest EV Operations Center and continue to lead the advancement of EV infrastructure development in the Bay Area,” stated Hallcon President & CEO, John R. Stoiber. “This facility will accelerate our clients’ transitions to electric vehicles and establishes Hallcon as the premier EV infrastructure and transportation partner for companies who are seriously committed to sustainable transportation.”

The Fremont EV Operations Center is the second in a series of large-scale EV infrastructure construction projects currently in development by Hallcon. The company also has a 3.3-megawatt site in San Jose, CA, and is developing a 5.0-megawatt site in Redmond, WA.