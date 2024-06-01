News

Two Shoplifters Steal $3,800 in Makeup from Walgreens

San Francisco police officers arrested two prolific retail thieves and recovered $3,800 worth of stolen makeup during a blitz operation at a Walgreens pharmacy store Wednesday in the Mission District.

SFPD has arrested hundreds of suspects in recent months during these blitz operations, in which uniformed and plainclothes officers wait to arrest criminals inside a partner business.

On May 29, at 7:45 p.m., SFPD officers observed two female suspects enter the store at 24th and Castro Streets. The suspects went to the makeup aisle and began filling up shopping bags with makeup from the shelves. Both suspects exited the store with no attempt to pay for the items.

Officers moved in and attempted to place the suspects under arrest. One suspect, identified as Angenique Kyer, 24, fled on foot and was captured after a brief foot chase.

A second suspect, Andrea Glaser, 19, was taken into custody without incident. Both suspects had outstanding warrants from outside counties for theft.

The suspects had taken $3,800 worth of makeup from the store, all of which was recovered and returned to the store.

The gold Acura TL that was driven by the suspect was towed and additional suspected stolen property was recovered.

