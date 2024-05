Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, has gone hydrofoiling again.

One of the world’s richest men, Zuckerberg posted new video on Instagram over Memorial Day weekend with his wife Priscilla and crew hydrofoiling on the waters of Kauai, where he owns a large compound. Zuck said this was his first time on the hydrofoil since he tore his knee up wrestling six months ago.

Zuck says he also took video with his Meta Rayban sunglasses,