Sheriff Investigating Gas Station Robbery in Redwood City

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon outside of a gas station in unincorporated Redwood City.

On Tuesday, May 14 at around 4:15 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to the ARCO gas station located in the 1800 block of Woodside Rd. on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred in the street.

The two victims were standing outside of the gas station when they were approached by two suspects and robbed of personal belongings. The suspects made criminal threats and displayed a firearm during the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s with long hair. The second suspect is described as biracial man, also in his early 20s, with long hair and a small mustache. The suspects fled on foot towards Santa Clara Ave.

The robbery is being investigated as an isolated incident. The two victims were not injured.