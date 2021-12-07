News

Denny’s Offers Free Delivery in Promo for Matrix Movie

Denny’s, a national chain of restaurants, has formed a partnership with Warner Brothers’ blockbuster The Matrix franchise to offer free delivery now through December 19 on all digital orders placed through Dennys.com and its new Denny’s apps for iOS and Android.

During this limited-time promotion, Denny’s Rewards members will be transported into a real-life version of The Matrix where they will experience personalized “glitches” that provide them with free delivery and other randomized, Matrix-inspired offers in their digital offers wallet – a new feature which allows a logged-in Denny’s Rewards member access all of their offers in one centralized location.

“Creating personalized experiences for our guests has been an important part of our brand equity for nearly 70 years,” said John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer of Dennys. “As The Matrix Resurrections hit theaters this holiday season, we believe our partnership with Warner Brothers is a perfect time for us to amplify our digital transformation by creating personalized, Matrix-inspired ‘glitches’ and resurrecting free delivery for digital orders placed online and through the new Denny’s app to provide guests and moviegoers what they want, how they want it and when they want it.”

Fans of the diner brand and movie franchise can experience free delivery through December 19 and other Matrix-inspired offers, such as free menu items and special discounts, through January 4, 2022. They also can visit Dennys.com or Denny’s iOS and Android apps for more information or to find their local restaurant and place an online order. Warner Brother’s “The Matrix Resurrections” opens in theaters and is available for streaming via HBO Max on December 22.

Denny’s has 1,647 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in CanadaPuerto RicoMexicothe PhilippinesNew ZealandHonduras, the United Arab EmiratesCosta RicaGuamGuatemalaEl SalvadorIndonesia, and the United Kingdom.

