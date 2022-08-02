News

Mattel to Launch New Line of Toys With SpaceX

EL SEGUNDO, CA Mattel, Inc. announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with SpaceX to create and market toys and products for children and collectors with a space explorer theme.

In 2023, Mattel will begin releasing SpaceX-inspired toys under its Matchbox brand. Simultaneously, astro-inspired collectibles will start to debut on Mattel Creations, Mattel’s collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform.

“We take pride in our ability to create products and experiences that honor cultural moments and inspire humankind,” said Nick Karamanos, SVP Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. “As space exploration advances more quickly than ever before, we are thrilled to work with SpaceX and help spark limitless play patterns for the space explorer in every kid.”

“At SpaceX, we believe that a future in which humanity is out among the stars is fundamentally more exciting than one in which we are not,” said Brian Bjelde, Vice President at SpaceX. “We look forward to working with Mattel to help inspire the next generation of space explorers and enthusiasts.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX, a private company that launches rockets into space for NASA and corporate customers.

