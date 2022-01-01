Silicon Valley Stocks Trading Over $200

Here’s a list of area companies with stock prices over $200 at the end of 2021. The list would have been larger except for a late year selloff in technology stocks.
Apple did not make this list since its stock price finished at $177.57 but the company was worth $2.9 trillion.
|Company
|Stock Symbol
|Year End Stock Price
|Yearly Change (2021)
|Market Cap
|Adobe
|ADBE
|$567.06
|16.84%
|$269.8 billion
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|$2,893.59
|67.43%
|$1.92 trillion
|Broadcom
|AVGO
|$665.41
|56.49%
|$274.7 billion
|Crowdstrike
|CRWD
|$204.75
|2.12%
|$46.72 billion
|Fortinet
|FTNT
|$359.40
|146.9%
|$58.7 billion
|Intuitive Surgical
|ISRG
|$359.30
|34.7%
|$128.2 billion
|KLA
|KLAC
|$430.11
|65.2%
|$65.2 billion
|Lam Research
|LRCX
|$719.15
|50.4%
|$101.2 billion
|Meta Platforms (Facebook)
|FB
|$336.35
|25.0%
|$935.6 billion
|Netflix
|NFLX
|$602.44
|15.2%
|$266.8 billion
|NVIDIA
|NVDA
|$294.11
|124.2%
|$735.2 billion
|Okta
|OKTA
|$224.17
|-10.5%
|$34.8 billion
|Palo Alto Networks
|PANW
|$556.76
|58.3%
|$54.9 billion
|Roku
|ROKU
|$228.20
|-28.2%
|$30.6 billion
|Salesforce.com
|CRM
|$254.13
|15.3%
|$248.7 billion
|SVB Financial
|SIVB
|$678.24
|75.1%
|$39.8 billion
|ServiceNow
|NOW
|$649.11
|23.2%
|$129.1 billion
|Synaptics
|SYNA
|$289.51
|197.2%
|$11.3 billion
|Twilio
|TWLO
|$263.34
|-21.2%
|$46.9 billion
|Xilinx
|XLNX
|$212.03
|48.8%
|$52.5 billion
|Zscaler
|ZS
|$321.33
|63.8%
|$45 billion