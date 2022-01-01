Silicon Valley Stocks Trading Over $200

Airbnb News

Here’s a list of area companies with stock prices over $200 at the end of 2021. The list would have been larger except for a late year selloff in technology stocks.

Apple did not make this list since its stock price finished at $177.57 but the company was worth $2.9 trillion.

Company Stock SymbolYear End Stock PriceYearly Change (2021)Market Cap
AdobeADBE$567.0616.84%$269.8 billion
AlphabetGOOG$2,893.5967.43%$1.92 trillion
BroadcomAVGO$665.4156.49%$274.7 billion
CrowdstrikeCRWD$204.752.12%$46.72 billion
FortinetFTNT$359.40146.9%$58.7 billion
Intuitive SurgicalISRG$359.3034.7%$128.2 billion
KLAKLAC$430.1165.2%$65.2 billion
Lam ResearchLRCX$719.1550.4%$101.2 billion
Meta Platforms (Facebook)FB$336.3525.0%$935.6 billion
NetflixNFLX$602.4415.2%$266.8 billion
NVIDIANVDA$294.11124.2%$735.2 billion
OktaOKTA$224.17-10.5%$34.8 billion
Palo Alto NetworksPANW$556.7658.3%$54.9 billion
RokuROKU$228.20-28.2%$30.6 billion
Salesforce.comCRM$254.1315.3%$248.7 billion
SVB FinancialSIVB$678.2475.1%$39.8 billion
ServiceNowNOW$649.1123.2%$129.1 billion
SynapticsSYNA$289.51197.2%$11.3 billion
TwilioTWLO$263.34-21.2%$46.9 billion
XilinxXLNX$212.0348.8%$52.5 billion
ZscalerZS$321.3363.8%$45 billion
