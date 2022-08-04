San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI

San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday.

On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets.

During the investigation it was revealed that one of the involved drivers was San José Police Department Officer Raydarius Surry, a three-year veteran of the Department. Surry was off duty at the time of the incident; however, he did display symptoms of alcohol influence. Field sobriety exercises were administered as well as a preliminary alcohol screening. Surry was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail by patrol Officers.

The other involved driver, an adult male, also displayed symptoms of alcohol influence. Sobriety tests were administered, and the male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail as well.

The case will be forwarded to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.

The case is also under internal administrative and criminal investigation.

“I have no tolerance for behavior that does not align with the values of the San José Police Department, I will do everything in my authority to hold employees accountable when there is a violation of Department policy or of the law,” said Chief of Police Anthony Mata in a statement.