News

San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday.

On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets.

During the investigation it was revealed that one of the involved drivers was San José Police Department Officer Raydarius Surry, a three-year veteran of the Department. Surry was off duty at the time of the incident; however, he did display symptoms of alcohol influence. Field sobriety exercises were administered as well as a preliminary alcohol screening. Surry was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail by patrol Officers.

The other involved driver, an adult male, also displayed symptoms of alcohol influence. Sobriety tests were administered, and the male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail as well.

The case will be forwarded to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.

The case is also under internal administrative and criminal investigation.

“I have no tolerance for behavior that does not align with the values of the San José Police Department, I will do everything in my authority to hold employees accountable when there is a violation of Department policy or of the law,” said Chief of Police Anthony Mata in a statement.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Salaries

Salaries for Amazon Workers

Posted on Author Editor

Amazon announced to corporate employees last week it would raise base salary this year from $160,000 max to $350,000 according to Geekwire. Amazon’s base salary had been lower compared to other tech companies like Microsoft and Google but offered sign-on bonuses instead and more restricted stock units to make up for the difference. These changes […]
News

HP Launches Envy Inspire Printer

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — HP Inc. is launching the new HP ENVY Inspire printer with HP+. The company is promoting the printer as the best all-around printer for home use and retails for $249. “ENVY Inspire was built based on first-hand understanding of what is needed in our new normal, as the team that developed it […]
Airbnb Net Worth News

Airbnb CEO Worth $12.8 Billion

Posted on Author Editor

Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky is one of the world’s richest men with his stake in the home and apartment rental company. Chesky holds 76,437,399 shares in Airbnb based on SEC filings as of April 23. With a Wednesday closing price of $167.44, Chesky’s stake is worth $12.8 billion. Chesky, 40, earned a salary […]