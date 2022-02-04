Uma Thurman Stars in Suspicion on Apple TV+

Actress Uma Thurman is starring in the thriller series “Suspicion” on Apple TV+ which makes its worldwide debut today Friday, February 4, 2022.

The eight-episode drama, starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman (“Kill Bill,” “Pulp Fiction”), is premiering globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes now available, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

In addition to Thurman, the ensemble cast for “Suspicion” includes Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Tom Rhys-Harries (“White Lines”) and Angel Coulby (“Dancing on the Edge”).

With BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (“Man in the High Castle”) serving as showrunner and executive producer, “Suspicion” is based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag,” and is produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions, Keshet International’s UK production arm. Alongside Williams, executive producers include Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (“The Americans”), who also directs, Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group and Anna Winger. The series is produced by Darin McLeod (“Watchmen”).