Apple Stores to Resume In-Person Store Sessions

Beginning Monday, March 7, Apple Store locations around the country will resume in-person Today at Apple sessions for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and just in time to celebrate Women’s History Month. Music fans and creators of all skill levels are invited to visit their local Apple Store to explore the art of remixing with GarageBand — Apple’s music creation app — using music from award-winning pop star Lady Gaga.

>“We can’t wait to welcome more of our communities back to our stores to experience Today at Apple, led by our incredible Apple Creatives,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We’ve missed experiencing this connection in our stores, and we’re so happy that Today at Apple is back in person.”

During the hands-on session, participants will remix Lady Gaga’s song “Free Woman” by experimenting with Live Loops, Remix FX, and more. At the end of the free 30-minute session, attendees can share and celebrate their unique mixes. Participants can register today at apple.co/remix-lady-gaga.

Today at Apple Remix sessions feature today’s best and brightest artists, and allow fans to learn how to deconstruct hit songs and then create their own unique versions using GarageBand. During these sessions, offered in both the GarageBand app and now in person, customers experience how the power of iPhone and iPad, combined with GarageBand’s easy-to-use interface, provides them with all the tools they need to make music right in the palm of their hand. Whether they are GarageBand experts or just trying it for the first time, Today at Apple Remix sessions have something for everyone. Previous Today at Apple in-store Remix sessions have featured top artists, including Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Madonna, Pu Shu, and Taylor Swift.

Today at Apple debuted in 2017 in Apple Store locations around the world, offering free educational sessions on topics ranging from photo and video to music, coding, art, and more. These popular and enriching sessions are created to inspire people to go further with their creativity and the products they love, and to discover new ways to bring their passions to life. Apple Store locations paused in-person sessions amid the pandemic, and debuted on-demand videos and virtual sessions hosted by Apple Creative pros that customers can join wherever they are.