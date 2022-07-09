Coalition Valued at $5 Billion With $250 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Coalition, an Active Insurance company designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, has raised an additional $250 million to accelerate its rapid growth, power international expansion, and broaden the services Coalition offers to help organizations manage digital risk. This funding round closed in June with participation from Allianz X, Valor Equity Partners, Kinetic Partners and other existing investors, increasing Coalition’s valuation from $3.5 billion to $5 billion.

Coalition’s Active Insurance combines industry-leading cybersecurity tools, access to around-the-clock digital forensics and incident response, and broad insurance coverage to help organizations identify, mitigate, and insure digital risk. Coalition’s technology advantage has allowed the company to build a sustainable, high-performing book of business in a highly-dynamic cyber market, while also helping Coalition customers spot and manage digital risk before it strikes. Coalition now serves over 160,000 customers with Active Cyber Insurance, Active Executive Risks Insurance, P&C insurance, and cybersecurity capabilities.

The new funding comes as Coalition continues its wave of growth at massive scale, exceeding $775 million in run rate GWP (gross written premium) and a nearly 200% increase in revenue growth over the prior year. Coalition partners with brokers in all 50 states to provide active cyber and active executive risks insurance and offers active cyber insurance across Canada.

“Many organizations remain unprotected in the face of rising digital threats, and neither traditional insurance nor cybersecurity alone is well equipped to help them,” said Joshua Motta, CEO and co-founder of Coalition. “Our active approach to underwriting, monitoring, and responding to digital risk has allowed Coalition to achieve market leading underwriting results while demonstrably reducing claims and losses for our customers so they can continue to thrive in the digital economy.”

“Coalition’s active, tech-based approach to cybersecurity and cyber insurance has proven to be profoundly effective, which is also reflected in its outstanding business results,” said Dr. Nazim Cetin, CEO of Allianz X. “The trends driving the importance of cyber defense are irreversible. We see an active approach as the most effective solution for addressing cyberthreats to businesses both now and in the future.”

“Coalition demonstrates clear market and technology leadership with growing network effects,” said Chris Golden, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Kinetic Partners. “With the company’s high-quality culture and outstanding execution, we believe Coalition’s competitive advantages and value-creation will continue to compound in the coming years.”

Coalition has raised over $755 million in equity funding to date from leading global technology investors, including Durable Capital, T. Rowe Price Associates Inc, Whale Rock Capital, Index Ventures, General Atlantic, Ribbit Capital, Vy Capital and Valor Equity Partners, among others. Founded in 2017 by Joshua Motta and John Hering, Coalition is one of the largest cyber insurance and security providers in the United States and Canada.