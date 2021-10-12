Venture Capital

Deepsight Technology Lands $25 Million Series A

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

SAN FRANCISCO — DeepSight Technology has landed a $25 million Series A funding round led by Deerfield Management Company, a healthcare investment firm, with additional funding from Wing, Alter Venture Partners, and Time BioVentures

“We are excited to be on the frontier of advancing medical imaging,” said founder and CEO Nader Sadrzadeh. “Based on internal studies, our technology has the potential to achieve 100 times greater sensitivity, ultimately allowing us to deliver better patient care.”

Founded in 2019, DeepSight is augmenting diagnostic medical imaging with the introduction of novel ultrasound technology, using patented hardware, software, and AI algorithms to deliver 100 times higher sensitivity than other ultrasound systems in the market. Existing ultrasound technologies are limited by sensitivity, depth penetration and clarity. DeepSight improves ultrasound image quality and more than doubles the effective range when compared to conventional technologies.

“DeepSight Technology provides a potential platform opportunity to enhance non-invasive and invasive medical imaging for multiple diagnostic procedures, and in turn, improve the patient care process with more efficacious testing that costs less,” said Steven Hochberg, Partner at Deerfield. “We are pleased to be leading this Series A financing in a novel medical device technology which has the potential to help advance a range of imaging procedures.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Abra Reels in $55 Million

Posted on Author Editor

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Abra, a wealth management platform for cryptocurrency investors, has raised $55 million in Series C funding. The round was led by IGNIA and Blockchain Capital, with new investors including Kingsway Capital, Tiga Investments and the Stellar Development Foundation. Additional investments from existing investors include Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Amex Ventures, Arbor Ventures, RRE […]
Venture Capital

Metabase Scores $30 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Metabase, an open source platform for sharing data and analytics across any business enterprise, has completed a $30 million Series B funding round, bringing total invested capital to $42.5 million. The investment was led by Insight Partners, with participation by Expa and NEA. Metabase allows users to quickly discover and share insights across their enterprise by […]
Venture Capital

Everyday Labs Reels in $8 Million Series A

Posted on Author Editor

REDWOOD CITY — EveryDay Labs, which works with thousands of schools to boost attendance rates through behavioral science, announced an $8 million Series A round of financing led by Rethink Impact, the largest U.S.-based impact venture capital fund investing in female leaders using technology to generate social impact. The round also includes participation from Reach Capital, […]