Square Data Sees Increase in E-Bike Purchases

With gas prices soaring this year, consumers have felt more pain at the pump. Data from commerce technology company Square finds that consumers have been turning to electronic modes of transportation to curb the effects of inflation, purchasing e-bikes and e-scooters at an increasing rate.

E-transportation is becoming increasingly popular as people look for alternative ways to get around town, which is good news for bike shops and sporting goods retailers. Sales of e-bikes are up 15% this year, while sales of e-scooters are up 4%. E-bikes are up the most in California, increasing by more than 60%.

Square also found that sales of traditional bikes and scooters have increased in certain regions as consumers look for more budget-friendly alternatives.

Scooter sales are up the most in:

  1. Tennessee (15X)
  2. Georgia (7X)
  3. Michigan (5X)

Bikes had the highest increase in:

  1. Wisconsin (2X)
  2. Alabama (2X)
  3. New York (93%)

Safety is also top of mind as sales for helmets has increased 17%. While the majority of consumers are buying e-bikes and e-scooters in-person to test out the merchandise, the number of e-bikes that were purchased online has doubled compared to last year. This shows a continued shift to online as consumers look for convenience and speed when it comes to purchasing.

