Apple Reports $83 Billion in Sales on iPhone Strength

Apple reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended June 25, 2022. The Company posted a June quarter revenue record of $83.0 billion, up 2 percent year over year.

The results were impressive even as the company faced supply issues in China, the war in Ukraine and a strong dollar. Sales of Apple’s iPhone accounted for $40.6 billion in revenue while Mac and iPad sales declined in the quarter due to supply constraints.

Services revenue rose to $19.6 billion, a 12% increase. Paid subscriptions for Apple saw strong growth with over 860 million subscriptions on its entire platform, an increase of 160 million during the past year.

“This quarter’s record results speak to Apple’s constant efforts to innovate, to advance new possibilities, and to enrich the lives of our customers,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “As always, we are leading with our values, and expressing them in everything we build, from new features that are designed to protect user privacy and security, to tools that will enhance accessibility, part of our longstanding commitment to create products for everyone.”

Cook said Apple saw double digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam. Revenue nearly doubled in India.

“Our June quarter results continued to demonstrate our ability to manage our business effectively despite the challenging operating environment. We set a June quarter revenue record and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment and product category,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “During the quarter, we generated nearly $23 billion in operating cash flow, returned over $28 billion to our shareholders, and continued to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022.

Apple Shares Hit All-Time High, Regain Crown From Microsoft

Apple shares hit an all-time high on Friday and the company regained the crown as the most valuable company in the world from Microsoft this week. Stock in Apple closed Friday at $160.55, up $2.68 for the day. The company has a stock market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, just ahead of Microsoft at $2.58 trillion. […]
Apple Now Worth Over $2.94 Trillion

Shares in Apple continued to hit record highs and closed at $179.45 on Friday, up $4.89. The Cupertino company is now worth $2.94 trillion and closing in on the magical $3 trillion number. No company has ever traded at a value over $3 trillion and Apple could be the first one in history. If shares […]
Apple Music Introduces Sessions With Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes

Apple Music is premiering Apple Music Sessions, exclusive live releases featuring some of the world’s most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music’s studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics. […]