PayPal Launches Cash Back Small Business Card

SAN JOSE — PayPal is introducing a new business credit card to better meet the everyday financing needs of small business owners. The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard, issued by WebBank and powered by the Mastercard network, is the first business credit card offered through PayPal. The card has no annual fee and rewards cardholders with 2% cashback on all purchases with no rewards earning caps or expiration, making it among the highest cashback rewards value available.

The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard offers a simple way for businesses to pay for both everyday business expenses and those that may unexpectedly arise, while also earning cashback rewards on all purchases. Approved businesses are provided immediate access to their assigned credit limit through a virtual card that is automatically integrated into the business’s PayPal account and is immediately available as a payment method when merchants check out with PayPal. Account and spending details are easily accessed through the cardholder’s PayPal Business account.

Small businesses need an array of tools to fund their everyday business expenses in a flexible manner. According to the 2022 Small Business Credit Survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Banks, credit cards were the second most common form of financing sought by small businesses. The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard offers SMB owners the opportunity to qualify for a business credit card.

“As small business owners continue to recover from the challenges of the past two years, having multiple financing options to address their capital needs is more important than ever,” said Bernardo Martinez, Vice President of Global Merchant Lending, PayPal. “The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard provides merchants greater value, more choice and the increased flexibility they need to manage their business finances, offering among the best value available on no annual fee business credit cards today. This new solution continues PayPal’s commitment to supporting small businesses and offering options to help manage the day-to-day costs of operating their business.”

The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard was developed in conjunction with Austin-based Concerto Card Company, WebBank and Mastercard to provide PayPal merchants with access to a high quality, high value, small business credit card. Cardholder benefits include:

2% cashback on all purchases without a limit on cashback earned or category restrictions

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

Competitive APR for purchases ranging from 13.99%-29.99%

Virtual card that can be used immediately upon approval when merchants check out with PayPal, in addition to a physical contactless card

Free employee cards with separate account numbers

Enhanced Mastercard benefits, including a 2-Year Extended Warranty on purchases, Cell Phone Protection, and access to discounts through Easy Savings™ and Mastercard’s Digital Merchant Offers, among other features

Advanced security features, including Mastercard ID Theft Protection and Zero Liability, in addition to 24/7/365 Global Emergency Services

Consolidated billing to eliminate expense reports and reimbursements

Integration within PayPal’s merchant platform to access transactions, balances, available credit, and rewards

Available for use at more than 90 million merchant locations worldwide – anywhere Mastercard is accepted

“Small businesses are a force multiplier for our economy, and it’s critical to ensure that they have access to digital tools and solutions that support their needs and growth,” said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships, Mastercard. “The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard is tailor-made to support small business owners navigating their day-to-day operations. Coupling dynamic, flexible payments technology with compelling rewards and resources, we’re proud to team up with PayPal to deliver tremendous value and access to small business owners in the US.”