Toyota Sales Down 17.9 Percent in June

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2022 of 170,155 vehicles, down 17.9 percent on a volume basis and down 21.1 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2021. June 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 39,965, representing 23.5 percent of total monthly sales.

The company continues to have problems manufacturing new vehicles due to chip shortages.

For the first half of 2022, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,045,697 vehicles, down 19.1 percent on a volume basis and down 19.6 percent on a DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 266,413, representing 25.5 percent of total year-to-date sales.

Toyota division posted June sales of 147,495 vehicles, down 18.3 percent on a volume basis and down 21.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the first half of 2022, Toyota division reported sales of 914,609 vehicles, down 19.4 percent on a volume basis and down 19.9 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 22,660 vehicles, down 15.2 percent on a volume basis and down 18.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the first half of 2022, Lexus division reported sales of 131,088 vehicles, down 16.9 percent on a volume basis and down 17.4 on a DSR basis.

“Despite the ongoing inventory challenges, so far this year, we launched a number of highly anticipated new products, including the Toyota battery electric bZ4X, Tundra and hybrid Tundra, and the Lexus LX, while continuing to closely focus on taking care of our customers,” said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. “Later this year, customers can expect even more electrified, refreshed and limited edition Toyota and Lexus products that fit their lifestyles, all with the safety, quality and fun-to-drive features expected from us.”

June and First Half 2022 Highlights

TMNA:

First half sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.5 percent of total sales

20 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options

TMNA’s digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surpassed 125,000 at nearly 230 dealers; an additional 105 dealers will go live on both platforms by the fourth quarter.

Toyota Division:

Best ever month Corolla Cross: 4,639

Best ever month GR86: 6,116

Best ever first half RAV4 Hybrid: 86,673

Best ever first half GR86: 6,116

Lexus Division: