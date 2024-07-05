News

Police Investigate Robbery at 7-Eleven

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

PALO ALTO, CA  A suspect robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store in the Midtown neighborhood late Monday night. The clerk sustained minor injuries, and the suspect is at large.

On Monday, July 1, 2024, at about 11:54 p.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call from the clerk of the 7-Eleven convenience store at 708 Colorado Avenue reporting the store had just been robbed.  Officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter but were not able to locate the suspect.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store, selected a package of candy, and approached the register. The suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded money. When the clerk, a male in his thirties, refused, the suspect struck the victim in the face. The suspect fled on foot eastbound on Colorado Avenue.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties, with a short to medium stature and a medium build.  He was wearing all black clothing, a black face covering, and blue surgical gloves.

The victim sustained a minor injury to his face. He declined medical attention at the scene.

Police are actively investigating this case. There have been no similar incidents in Palo Alto recently.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Toyota Sales Down 17.9 Percent in June

Posted on Author Editor

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2022 of 170,155 vehicles, down 17.9 percent on a volume basis and down 21.1 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2021. June 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 39,965, representing 23.5 percent of total monthly sales. The company continues to have problems manufacturing new vehicles due […]
Apple News

Major League Baseball Returns to Apple TV+ March 29

Posted on Author Editor

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader, will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers on Fridays throughout the 2024 regular season. Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 26 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions. “Friday Night Baseball” will begin on opening weekend […]
News

Intel Buys Israeli-Based Granulate

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — Intel Corporation announced an agreement to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd., an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimization software. The acquisition of Granulate will help cloud and data center customers maximize compute workload performance and reduce infrastructure and cloud costs. Deal terms are not being disclosed but reports say Intel is paying […]