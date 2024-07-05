Police Investigate Robbery at 7-Eleven

PALO ALTO, CA – A suspect robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store in the Midtown neighborhood late Monday night. The clerk sustained minor injuries, and the suspect is at large.

On Monday, July 1, 2024, at about 11:54 p.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call from the clerk of the 7-Eleven convenience store at 708 Colorado Avenue reporting the store had just been robbed. Officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter but were not able to locate the suspect.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store, selected a package of candy, and approached the register. The suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded money. When the clerk, a male in his thirties, refused, the suspect struck the victim in the face. The suspect fled on foot eastbound on Colorado Avenue.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties, with a short to medium stature and a medium build. He was wearing all black clothing, a black face covering, and blue surgical gloves.

The victim sustained a minor injury to his face. He declined medical attention at the scene.

Police are actively investigating this case. There have been no similar incidents in Palo Alto recently.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.