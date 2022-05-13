Meta Opens First Store in Burlingame

Meta (formerly Facebook) has opened its first retail store at its campus in Burlingame. In the Meta Store, you’ll be able to get hands-on experience with all Meta hardware products.

Through interactive demos, you can make video calls to retail associates with Meta Portal, learn how Ray-Ban Stories can help you stay present with the world around you, and explore the magic of VR with a first-of-its-kind immersive Meta Quest 2 demo.

The company is also making it easier to shop Meta Portal, Ray-Ban Stories and Meta Quest all in one place online, in a new Shop tab on meta.com.

“Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it. If we did our job right, people should leave and tell their friends, ‘You’ve got to go check out the Meta Store.’” — Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store

The Meta Store also features an interactive Meta Quest 2 display wall, allowing you to explore the hardware, its accessories, and the breadth of content available today. Last but not least is the immersive demo area, where you can try Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing or Supernatural on a large, wall-to-wall curved LED screen that displays what you’re seeing in-headset. You’ll also get a 30-second mixed reality clip of your demo experience that’s yours to share.

At just 1,550 square feet, the Meta Store has a relatively small footprint for an engaging experience. The company wanted to launch the first Meta Store near Reality Labs HQ, where it’s working on to build the metaverse.

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 11:00AM to 6:00PM PT. It’s located at 322 Airport Blvd in Burlingame, CA. You’ll be able to purchase Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 2 accessories and Meta Portal devices.