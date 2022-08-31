Facebook News

Meta to Air VR Comedy Special September 9

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Meta is releasing ‘Surrounded’, an immersive comedy special in VR on Meta Quest 2 headsets September 9 that will air in Horizon Worlds.

The unscripted show, filmed at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, features renowned comedians Nicole ByerNikki GlaserPete HolmesFortune FeimsterMoshe KasherNatasha Leggero and Moses Storm. It’s set in-the-round, a format where the audience surrounds the stage and inspires the jokes.

Surrounded will air in Horizon Worlds on September 9 at 6:00 PM PT. To watch, open Horizon Worlds, navigate to the Venues Hub, and head to the building for Surrounded. You can also search for the event from the Horizon Worlds main menu. Create your Meta account to RSVP and attend the event here.

If you don’t have a Meta Quest 2 headset, you can also watch the show on Just For Laughs’ Facebook or Instagram account, or via Messenger’s Watch Together feature. If you miss the show when it premiers or just want to watch it again, we’ll have on-demand replays available in Horizon Worlds and on Oculus TV.

Meta has also partnered with Just For Laughs to bring their acclaimed New Faces discovery showcase to VR. Over the years, the showcase has brought a host of world-class comedy stars into the spotlight, from Kevin Hart and Jo Koy to Amy Schumer and Kumail Nanjiani. The five-part showcase will air weekly in Horizon Worlds beginning October 4, introducing nearly 50 up-and-coming standup comedians to the Quest community.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Google News

Google Unveils Cybersecurity Action Team

Posted on Author Editor

SUNNYVALE — Google has formed the Google Cybersecurity Action Team. Made up of experts from across the company, the Google Cybersecurity Action Team will be the world’s premier security advisory team with the singular mission of supporting the security and digital transformation of governments, critical infrastructure, enterprises and small businesses. The announcement was made as […]
News

Silicon Valley Named No. 2 Market for Data Centers

Posted on Author Editor

Silicon Valley is the No. 2 market in the country for data centers, tied with Singapore and behind Northern Virginia according to a study by real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. The 2022 Global Data Center Market Comparison is the third edition of this annual study which identifies and ranks the top data center […]
News

Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois

Posted on Author Editor

One person in Illinois hit it big in the Mega Millions lottery Friday night. A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating summer as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway convenience store located at 885 E Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines, IL, Only one ticket […]