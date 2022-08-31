Meta to Air VR Comedy Special September 9

Meta is releasing ‘Surrounded’, an immersive comedy special in VR on Meta Quest 2 headsets September 9 that will air in Horizon Worlds.

The unscripted show, filmed at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, features renowned comedians Nicole Byer, Nikki Glaser, Pete Holmes, Fortune Feimster, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero and Moses Storm. It’s set in-the-round, a format where the audience surrounds the stage and inspires the jokes.

Surrounded will air in Horizon Worlds on September 9 at 6:00 PM PT. To watch, open Horizon Worlds, navigate to the Venues Hub, and head to the building for Surrounded. You can also search for the event from the Horizon Worlds main menu. Create your Meta account to RSVP and attend the event here.

If you don’t have a Meta Quest 2 headset, you can also watch the show on Just For Laughs’ Facebook or Instagram account, or via Messenger’s Watch Together feature. If you miss the show when it premiers or just want to watch it again, we’ll have on-demand replays available in Horizon Worlds and on Oculus TV.

Meta has also partnered with Just For Laughs to bring their acclaimed New Faces discovery showcase to VR. Over the years, the showcase has brought a host of world-class comedy stars into the spotlight, from Kevin Hart and Jo Koy to Amy Schumer and Kumail Nanjiani. The five-part showcase will air weekly in Horizon Worlds beginning October 4, introducing nearly 50 up-and-coming standup comedians to the Quest community.